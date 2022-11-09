A Eureka woman was arrested Wednesday morning after a car crash that ended a 15-minute police pursuit, during which she reached speeds of 120 to 130 mph, the Healdsburg Police Department said.

Sara Fuller, 26, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, evading police officers with wanton disregard for safety and obstructing a police officer, Healdsburg police Sgt. Nick Castaneda said.

At about 2:50 a.m., a Healdsburg police sergeant and officer attempted to pull over a green Subaru Outback, which had been identified as stolen.

When the officers attempted to pull over the Subaru near the intersection of Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road, the car accelerated and, two blocks later, merged onto Highway 101 headed southbound, Castaneda said.

As police pursued, the Subaru wove in lanes, passed other vehicles and traveled at speeds reaching 130 mph, Castaneda said.

After about 15 minutes, the Subaru took the College Avenue off-ramp in Santa Rosa and crashed into a box next to a traffic pole, Castaneda said.

The driver exited the vehicle and ran away up a highway embankment, police said. She then crossed six lanes of ongoing traffic but was not hit by a vehicle.

Fuller made her way to a Shell gas station where police arrested her at 3:10 a.m.

After Fuller was taken into custody, she was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for some minor injuries. Fuller was then booked in the Sonoma County jail with bail set at $20,000.

Fuller also was wanted out of Humboldt County on a warrant for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, Castaneda said. Her bail there was set at $50,000.

