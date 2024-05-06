Healdsburg man identified as driver killed in highway crash

The crash blocked southbound traffic on Highway 101 near Healdsburg Thursday.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

A Healdsburg man was identified Monday as the driver killed last week in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101.

Samuel Williams, 25, died Thursday in the crash on southbound Highway 101 north of Westside Road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 3 p.m. He was driving a Toyota Tacoma the right lane when he drifted off the road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pickup went down an embankment and overturned.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP reported.

A preliminary investigation determined Williams was not speeding. He was the Toyota’s only occupant and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Southbound travelers were reduced to one lane and traffic was backed up to at least Dry Creek Road.

All lanes were open about three hours after the crash.

It’s still being investigated and CHP officials say anyone with information may dial 707-806-5600.

