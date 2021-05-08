Healdsburg home invader turns out to be escaped patient

A Healdsburg homeowner came back from an errand to discover a stranger in an upstairs bedroom.

The man turned out to be a patient who had fled the Healdsburg District Hospital with an IV still in his arm.

Officers arrived Sunday after the resident of Westmont Court called police after locking himself in a bedroom, armed with a gun. He said the man was acting strangely but he didn’t really feel threatened, said Healdsburg Police Sgt. Nick Castenada.

It turned out the intruder, later identified as a 27-year-old from Cloverdale, had entered the house through the garage and an unlocked door to the house. After being contacted by the homeowner, the intruder locked himself inside an upstairs bathroom.

Police learned the intruder was on probation for a previous drug charge, and placed him under arrest on charges of trespassing on private property and a probation violation. But they soon got a call from department dispatchers reporting a call from the hospital about a missing patient, Castenada said. They determined the intruder was that patient, he added.

“We took him to the hospital to be medically cleared. Once we got there, we learned the individual needed to be placed on a medical hold for 72 hours,” Castenada said. “Medical concerns must come first, so we just gave him a citation.”

Castenada later learned the man had entered someone else’s home in Cloverdale and police there had sent him on an ambulance to the Healdsburg hospital for assessment.

The citation will be submitted to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office for review, Castenada said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.