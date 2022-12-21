Healdsburg homes fight for title of most festive on the block

The first annual Healdsburg Holiday Home Decorating Competition is a free contest that celebrates Healdsburg residents who love decorating their homes and yards for the holidays. Entries are visible on the special website and people can vote on their favorite homes now with the winner being announced New Year’s Eve. The contest also aims to raise money for the Healdsburg Reserve Firefighter’s Association.

If it’s the holiday season, you can count on quite a spectacle at the Halvorsen house in Healdsburg.

Lights of all colors. Quirky inflatables. Glistening archways. Heck, there’s even a fake Santa Claus who appears to be mooning passersby on Saddle Draw, the street where this epic fantasyland resides.

“We have quite the mismatched holiday display happening,” said Elena Halvorsen, a Healdsburg native. “Our one rule is nothing should match but it should make you smile. And bonus if it’s relatively tacky.”

Halvorsen, her husband Rich, and their three kids have been going all-out with holiday decorations since they bought the place back in 2017. For the first five years, the annual tradition has been all about simply making people smile. This year, however, there’s a bonus: Bragging rights for the best decorations in town.

That title will be bestowed through the first annual Healdsburg Holiday Home Decorating Competition, an initiative launched earlier this month by new Mayor Ariel Kelley. The free contest celebrates Healdsburg residents who love decorating their homes and yards for the holidays. Entries will be visible on a special website and people can vote on their favorite homes from now through 11:59 p.m. on December 30 with the winner being announced New Year’s Eve.

In addition to raising good cheer, the contest aims to raise money for the Healdsburg Reserve Firefighter’s Association, the organization that supports local reserve firefighters.

Moms bring the everyone together

Like all great ideas, the concept for this holiday decoration showdown happened serendipitously.

Kelley and some other local moms were at a holiday party for the Healdsburg Moms’ Group, a Facebook group of more than 100 local women. One woman who lost her house in the 2019 Kincaid Fire said that she and her husband didn’t have time to decorate their rental this year because they’re moving into their rebuilt home.

The woman said she and her three children had been soaking up the holiday season by driving around town to see everyone else’s lights. Naturally, this turned into a conversation about who had the best lights.

Everyone had their favorites. That’s when it hit Kelley: A winner should be crowned.

“We were talking about which streets were the best streets to take our kids to,” she wrote in a text message. “The idea was born!”

Later, Kelley said, “Our goal is to foster a sense of joy in our community this holiday season. While I know this holiday lights competition doesn't solve some of the larger problems we are facing (such as COVID-19, wildfires and drought), I hope it will bring us together as a community and be a tool for healing.”

Kelley had a friend build the website over the course of a week and the map of holiday homes went live December 18. The site features a map that marks all the houses that have entered the competition. It also includes a place to vote on the best houses and a place to donate to the Healdsburg Reserve Firefighter’s Association.

As of Dec. 25, the map listed over a dozen decorated homes.

Decor galore in Healdsbrug

The Halvorsens’ home at 1713 Saddle Draw was one of the homes in the mix. Elena Halvorsen said the family adds a new inflatable element every year. One of this year’s standouts: An inflatable elf the size of former Golden State Warriors Center Manute Bol who’s over seven feet tall. Halvorsen noted that the display always incorporates five-point stars and other components of the family’s annual float in the Geyserville Tractor Parade — another contest they have won previously.

In addition to the bright and bizarre decorations on their lawn, the Halvorsen family has built two archways of lights that stretch across the sidewalk from their yard to inground street planters in front of their house.

Other neighbors — including Healdsburg Vice Mayor David Hagele — saw the lighted arches and perpetuated the trend. Nearly a dozen arches now span the length of the block.

“I was inspired to do arches from a neighborhood in San Jose called Willow Glen that always does it,” said Rich Halvorsen, who started with the arches during the Christmas of 2020. “I always thought it looked so cool.”

Elsewhere in town, Rob Barbera has put together a memorable light display of his own.

Barbera, former owner of Aladdin Cleaners on Healdsburg Avenue. He said every year neighbors compare him to Clark Griswold, Chevy Chase’s character in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” who covers his entire house in lights.

All told, Barbera estimates he’s got about 5,000 lights in his display at 228 Lorraine Court, including a plethora of lighted animals, trees, dogs, snowflakes, wreaths and a train. He is particularly fond of a small polar bear made of lights that he bought a few years back from Garrett’s Ace Hardware on Healdsburg Avenue across the street from Big John’s Market.

He also enjoys growing their collection each year.

“Every year I try to make the display a little bigger,” he said. “My wife Terri doesn’t like me to go to Costco before the holidays because she knows I’ll see if there’s something I can use.”

Lisa Rhodes is another contestant in this year’s contest. The decorations at Rhodes’ house are simpler than they are at the Halvorsens’ or the Barberas’ place. There are a few strands here and a few strands there. There’s also a metal “Merry Christmas” sign.

“Decorating is wonderful at first, then it becomes daunting, and then it becomes wonderful again,” pontificated Rhodes, who lives at 615 Grove Street.

Benefit to firefighters

Of course, at this time of year the number of lights is less important than the spirit behind them. Across Healdsburg, hundreds of families have thrown down their own flavor of celebrating the season with different types of decorations.

Perhaps the best thing about the first annual Healdsburg Holiday Home Decorating Competition is the fact that all money raised by the contest benefits local firefighters.

Matt Larson, president of the Healdsburg Reserve Firefighters’ Association, said this money will defray the costs of sending reserve firefighters to important trainings that dive more deeply into skills men and women may need during the next wildfire season.

“These are skills that help us keep the community safe,” Larson said.

Donations also will help grow the reserve force. Currently there are seven reserves. Seven new reserves are expected to join the force in 2023.

Barbera, the former drycleaner whose menagerie of house decorations is often compared to Clark Griswold’s, said the fact that the contest is benefitting local firefighters makes it a “win-win” for every Healdsburg resident — especially for those who believe brilliant lights amplify the experience of the holiday season.

“Anything that will contribute to supporting the people who have protected us from fires and will continue to protect us in the future, you can’t beat that,” he said.