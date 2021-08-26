Subscribe

Healdsburg issues boil water notice after water main break

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
August 26, 2021, 6:40AM
A water main break at a construction site in Healdsburg on Wednesday prompted authorities to issue a boil water notice for parts of the city.

The State Water Resources Control Board, the Sonoma County Health Department and the City of Healdsburg Water Department issued the alert.

Residents are advised to used boiled tap water or bottled water for cooking and drinking purposes as a precaution, letting water boil for one minute and then cool before using it.

The notice will be in effect for up to the next 24 hours

See an updated map of the affected areas at the city of Healdsburg’s Facebook page here.

