Some people have sideyards with shrubbery and grass, but that’s not how Adam Savin and his wife, Jodi Daprano, roll.

In the clearing to the north of their Healdsburg house is an elaborate obstacle course, featuring stations with names like the rope climb, hoist bags, balance beam, spear toss and A-frame Cargo Net.

That venue is the home of LionHeart OCR, the obstacle course club for kids that Savin started in 2020, after his own life was transformed by the sport of obstacle course racing.

On any given weekday morning for the last several summers, passersby on Grove Street might see children, ranging in age from 6 to 12, swarming over those obstacles, laughing, shouting, then stopping to catch their breath.

Yes, the program hones the youngsters’ fitness and teaches them physical skills. But for Savin and Daprano — a yoga instructor who starts the kids off each morning with a brief meditation, some sun salutations and a 20-minute sequence of asanas — that’s just the jumping off point.

The idea, they say, is to encourage the campers to have a great time while “learning to be the best versions of themselves.”

Between sips of water during a break in the action Thursday, campers caught up on important matters.

“I wonder what kind of snake I’m going to get,” said one boy who was going to a pet store that afternoon.

“I thought you had a king snake,” his friend pointed out.

“He’s dead.”

“Are you hot in those pants,” one young girl asked another, who insisted she wasn’t.

‘I trick my brain’

Politely but firmly, Savin interjected:

“May I have everybody’s attention? Stop what you’re doing and look at me, please.” He asked the campers to assume “the hero’s pose,” reminding them that “posture matters.”

“The way you present yourself to the world matters,” he said.

After congratulating them on their intensity and focus during the previous session, Savin asked if any of them had “gotten tired,” during the segment they’d just completed.

“Did that whiny, negative voice come into your head? Did you talk it down with some positive self-talk?” he asked, referring to a technique they’d learned earlier in the week.

Asked for examples of positive self-talk, several kids raised their hands.

“What do you got, Liam?”

“I just say, ‘You got this.’”

“Don’t give up,” replied Madeline, who added, “sometimes when I’m running a mile I trick my brain into thinking I’m on the last lap, so I’ll go faster.”

Savin spent several moments underscoring the importance of “leaning into” adversity, not shying away from challenges. He shared with the campers a “trick” to be used “if you’re a little bit nervous, or worried, or scared. That’s OK, that’s normal. But the way you can act in the face of that fear is to say, ‘Bring it on.’”

Bring it on, Savin told himself on Nov. 11, 2020.

‘What would Adam say?’

A former collegiate soccer player at Marquette University, Savin was a longtime coach and a teacher at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Healdsburg. One evening in 2016, he saw “Rise Of The Sufferfests,” a documentary on the burgeoning popularity of obstacle course races such as Tough Mudder and Spartan Race. That film was written, directed and produced by fellow Healdsburg resident Scott Keneally.

Seeing the documentary “planted a seed” for Savin, recalls Daprano, his wife. Two years later, to earn a certain coaching certification, he entered a Spartan Race, and was hooked. The sinewy 54-year-old has now completed 16 Spartan Races.

Savin envisioned an after-school program, and then a summer camp, built around obstacle course racing. It would instill the “self-discipline and character development” the sport demanded.

He publicized a meeting for parents interested in such a program for their children. That virtual gathering, on “11/11/2020,” he recalls, with a laugh, drew a single parent.

While his wife felt sorry for him, Savin was ecstatic. One interested parent was all he needed. He was on his way.

Today, LionHeart OCR is a popular option for home schooling parents looking for ways to fulfill state requirements that their children take a physical education class. The summer camp, whose weeklong sessions regularly sell out, had 62 kids on its float at the Healdsburg July 4 parade.

Not all at once. Some of the LionHearted walked alongside the float. Every couple of blocks, said Daprano, they would rotate.

Keneally, whose movie introduced Savin to the world of OCR, has an 8-year-old son — Raleigh is almost 9, he qualifies — who is often enrolled in the camp, which has equipped him, the father believes, “with an awareness of the world, and other people.”