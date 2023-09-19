Healdsburg leaders approve urgency ordinance limiting new hotel rooms

In a prolonged discussion Monday night, Healdsburg city leaders OK’d an urgency ordinance that caps the number of rooms in new downtown hotel projects, but still allows developers of an ongoing project that had been at risk to move forward.

City Council approved Ordinance 1181, which limits hotel projects to five rooms, in a 5-0 vote during Monday’s Healdsburg City Council meeting.

The vote re-adopts the ordinance, which had previously been adopted in a 4-1 vote of council in December 2018. The measure never officially took effect, though, due to a recently discovered staffing error.

According to city code, the city must post notice of new regulations within 15 days of their passage. Ordinance 1181, following its 2018 adoption, was announced after 24 days, which rendered it invalid.

Under Monday’s urgency ordinance, ongoing hotel projects are exempted as long as their applications had been deemed complete by Sept. 18, 2023.

This allows Piazza Hospitality to continue working on its ongoing H4 project at 400 Healdsburg Ave., which had been at risk due to Ordinance 1181.

City staff signed off on the project’s design and review process on Jan. 16, 2019, which was the same day Ordinance 1181 was initially supposed to take effect following council’s 2018 passage.

According to Piazza Hospitality’s website, the 400 Healdsburg Ave. project “will be a very small boutique hotel with a total of 16 rooms.”

Critics maintain the 16 units are suites, and that the project really has 37 bedrooms and 34 bathrooms.

On Monday, city leaders said Piazza had submitted its application on time and city staff had not signed off on it until the last minute.

City leaders emphasized they needed to move forward with an ordinance that had been pursued by their predecessors.

“I’m willing to vote for it now out of respect for our previous council and the community,” Council member Evelyn Mitchell said. “But I feel it’s extremely important to be fair, to honor ... the city’s word to Piazza, who in good faith took the city at their word and has gone on ahead and now spent four-and-a-half years with that in thought.”

The gaffe came to light last month in a report by The Healdsburg Tribune and city leaders were forced to take action Monday.

Officials considered two options: An urgency ordinance that required a four-fifths vote that would kick in immediately; and a back-up ordinance that needed a simple majority to pass, but would go into effect Nov. 1.

More than 40 people commented Monday night on the ordinance, ahead of council’s vote.

Several speakers said the city should continue down the path the previous council started in 2018.

Piazza supporters said its leaders have been supportive of Healdsburg. The company operates three other hotels in the city’s downtown core: Hotel Healdsburg, H2Hotel and Harmon Guest House.

Other speakers urged the city to due its due diligence, not rush to vote or find a compromise.

City Councilman Ron Edwards said he spent a lot of time researching the matter and agreed Piazza officials had done what was expected of them.

Officials added the H4 hotel project hasn’t been finalized and city residents can continue to follow its development as they have for the past few years.

“I want the process to play out the way it’s designed to work,” Edwards said.

This is a developing story.

