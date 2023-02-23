Healdsburg Library to undergo renovations, city OKs alcohol at parklets, Plaza

The Healdsburg Regional Library is scheduled to undergo $4.8 million worth of upgrades in early 2024.

“The current Healdsburg Library building has generally been very well maintained, but has not been meaningfully renovated since it first opened in 1988,” Erika Thibault, Sonoma County Library director told members of Healdsburg’s City Council Tuesday during a presentation at council’s regular session.

Thibault said renovations will include a new circulation desk, teen room, children’s area, private study pods, a gender-neutral restroom and more natural lighting.

She said this plan was made in response to a community survey conducted last year where respondents asked for a modernized and better indoor library experience.

She added there are plans to install a bibliobox service, an outdoor book locker accessible 24 hours a day, by the end of June.

The library’s interior changes will be paid for through voter-approved Measure Y funds, while the exterior changes will be funded in partnership with the city, which owns the building.

In other action Tuesday, council approved, 5-0, a proposal that permanently allows alcohol consumption at restaurant parklets and on the Plaza.

At the onset of the pandemic, the city enacted an emergency declaration, which was to expire at the end of February that temporarily allowed alcohol consumption in those spaces, as well as in the West Plaza Park.

According to a city staff report, though there were alcohol-related incidents that arose “from time-to-time, they were very infrequent and typically handled with an informal conversation.”

Council approved a measure making the action permanent without discussion Tuesday. City staff recommended council adopt the plan.

Council also approved, in a 5-0 vote, the mid-year budget, which ended Dec. 31.

The city’s General Fund revenue for the first half of the fiscal year was $9.7 million, or 50% of the adopted budget of $19.4 million.

The budget was presented to council by the city’s Finance Director Katie Edgar, who said in a staff report that the “revenue is trending largely in line with the budget expectations for the first half of the year.”

One significant loss of revenue in the Water Fund occurred as a result of increased water conservation by Healdsburg residents.

Though the state mandated a 20% reduction in water consumption, Healdsburg residents surpassed that, reducing their consumption by 35%, Edgar said. As such, staff proposed to reduce the agency’s revenue budget by $800,000.,

To offset revenue reductions, staff proposed cutting $103,000 in expenses by freezing long-term job vacancies, which won’t impact existing positions, officials said.. In addition, to maintain operations this year, the Water Fund will use $60,000 in reserve funds.

The city’s Electric Fund expenses were $9.4 million, “well above projections” through the second quarter, according to Edgar, who cited increases in electricity costs. The fund’s mid-year revenue was nearly $6.8 million, or 53% of its $12.7 million budget.

Winter storms led to more power generation at hydroelectric power plants, which account for about 50% of the city’s electric supply.

City staff is “optimistic” that energy prices in the second half of the year would be lower, which led to a $1.84 million increase in the electric budget, officials said.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Assistant City Manager Andrew Sturmfels proposed issuing $30 million in bonds to address funding gaps for the redevelopment of Badger Park, and construction of Saggio Hills Park, a proposed 36-acre park in north Healdsburg.

It’ll cost $46 million for both park projects, city officials said.

Proposed upgrades at Badger Park include more sports courts and fields, an improved community garden and better river-front access. The Saggio Hills proposed park plan includes sports fields, trails and an off-leash dog-play area, Sturmfels said.

He said City Council has secured $10.8 million to fund the projects, however there was a $35.2 million gap to finish the projects. If council approves the proposed $30 million in bonds next year when the issue comes up for a vote, that would leave a gap of about $5.2 million.

Though Healdsburg’s parks are funded by revenue from the city’s Transient Occupancy Tax, a 14% tax imposed on visitors staying at hotels or other lodgings in the city, Sturmfels believes issuing bonds will secure the money for these projects sooner rather than later.

The bonds will be paid for over the span of 30 years, through recent and expected collection of additional Transient Occupancy Tax from the opening of the Montage in December and other planned hotels, Sturmfels said.

Should the city vote to secure the bond funding, he proposed completing the Badger Park in its entirety and then completing the Saggio Hills Park in phases using the remaining bond funds, while simultaneously searching for additional funding sources in the future.

Bond issuance to fund these projects will be up for City Council vote in early spring, as close to construction start as possible, he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.