Healdsburg ‘Love Tunnel’ encourages community to celebrate love

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF REPORT
February 13, 2022, 6:41PM
The "Light Tunnel,“ a 20-foot archway lit with thousands of LED lights curated by Jordy Morgan, is part of a larger “Illuminations” exhibit in Healdsburg.

Located in the Healdsburg Plaza gazebo, it has been transformed into a “Love Tunnel” for Valentine’s Day — complete with an interactive element encouraging those who pass through it to consider the question: “Where do you send your love?”

People may write their answers to that question on provided wooden hearts that are then hung on the inside of the arch.

At night, the tunnel is illuminated with colored lights, paying tribute to the love shared in the community and around the world.

