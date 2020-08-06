Healdsburg man arrested in attempted armed robbery

A Healdsburg man suspected of demanding money from a cashier at knifepoint and fleeing before he could take any cash remained at the Sonoma County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

Joshua Magnus Gilbertson,18, was being held on suspicion of attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the unsuccessful robbery, the Healdsburg Police Department said.

The incident was reported to officers at the Lola’s Market on Healdsburg Avenue at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, Healdsburg Police Sgt. Will Van Vleck said.

Witnesses told officers a man wearing all black clothing and black fabric over his head entered the store, walked up to a cashier and demanded money from the register while he held a knife.

“He has his knife pretty close to her face and body and gives her multiple commands to give him money,” Van Vleck said, adding that the cashier was not able to open the register immediately. “The suspect looks around and appears nervous and ultimately gives up before he’s able to get anything.”

Witnesses saw the man leave in a distinctive Ford Mustang that had its license plates covered in blue tape, Van Vleck said.

Minutes later, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident in the unincorporated area outside of Healdsburg who said a person drove down their driveway in a car that had its license plates covered with blue tape.

The resident said the person stopped, removed the tape from the car and then began changing into different clothes, Van Vleck said.

The resident tried to confront the man, who drove off. Deputies and Healdsburg officers intercepted the man, identified as Gilbertson, at Bailhache Avenue near Healdsburg Avenue a short time later and arrested him, Van Veck said.

Witnesses and surveillance footage from Lola’s Market helped tie Gilbertson to the crime. Search warrants were served for his Ford Mustang and home, though Van Vleck declined to comment on what evidence was located.

The knife used in the armed robbery had not been located as of Wednesday, Van Vleck said.

