Healdsburg man dies in head-on big rig crash in Kern County

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 13, 2022, 12:22PM
Updated 59 minutes ago

A 54-year-old Healdsburg man died in a head-on crash Monday while driving a truck in Kern County, authorities said.

The Kern County coroner identified the man as Ricardo Gomez Perez.

A 44-year-old Montclair man, Manuel Velasquez Garcia, also died in the crash, according to a coroner report.

The crash was reported to authorities at 3:25 p.m. It happened on Interstate 5 in the Lost Hills area, about 45 minutes northwest of Bakersfield.

Garcia, who was driving north in a 2014 Freightliner truck, crossed the dirt center median onto the southbound side of the interstate and collided with Perez, who was driving a 2009 Kenworth truck, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the site of the crash. Nobody else was in either vehicle, according to the CHP report.

Investigators had not determined what caused Garcia to cross over the median, according to authorities.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

