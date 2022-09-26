Police: Healdsburg man stabbed in head during fight

A man was seriously injured after being stabbed in the head during a fight Saturday night in Healdsburg, according to the Healdsburg Police Department

At about 7 p.m., Healdsburg police got a 911 call about a fight involving five people at Railroad Park on Front Street, according to Lt. Luis Rodriguez.

When officers arrived they found a 40-year-old Healdsburg man suffering from a stab which was “serious, but not life threatening,” Rodriguez said. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities on Monday did not have an update on his condition.

There were multiple people visiting the park at the time and police are still conducting victim and witness interviews to determine suspects and the cause of the fight, Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Healdsburg Police Department at 707-431-3377.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.