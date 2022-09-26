Subscribe

Police: Healdsburg man stabbed in head during fight

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 26, 2022, 12:50PM
Updated 18 minutes ago

A man was seriously injured after being stabbed in the head during a fight Saturday night in Healdsburg, according to the Healdsburg Police Department

At about 7 p.m., Healdsburg police got a 911 call about a fight involving five people at Railroad Park on Front Street, according to Lt. Luis Rodriguez.

When officers arrived they found a 40-year-old Healdsburg man suffering from a stab which was “serious, but not life threatening,” Rodriguez said. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities on Monday did not have an update on his condition.

There were multiple people visiting the park at the time and police are still conducting victim and witness interviews to determine suspects and the cause of the fight, Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Healdsburg Police Department at 707-431-3377.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

Alana Minkler

Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat

The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette