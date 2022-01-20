Healdsburg man suspected of firing rounds from inside his bedroom, police say

Authorities have arrested a Healdsburg man accused of firing rounds in his bedroom and sending a bullet into a neighbor’s home where a baby slept.

Robert Marroquin, 61, was arrested Tuesday at his home in the 200 block of Bailhache Avenue, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s suspected of elder abuse, possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The elder abuse allegation stems from gunfire endangering a woman who lives at the home, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Valencia said.

An investigation began about 5:50 a.m. Jan. 5 when sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting into a Bailhache home.

They discovered that a round had entered a room where a 6-month-old boy was sleeping in a crib. He was not injured, and the bullet was recovered.

Investigators discovered a bullet hole in the fence separating the property from the suspect’s home.

There have been about six reports of gunfire in the area over the past month and investigators determined the shots were coming from the suspect’s home, authorities said.

They searched his bedroom Tuesday and found “numerous bullet holes,” spent casings, ammunition, a .22-caliber rifle, a glass pipe and suspected methamphetamine, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Marroquin resisted arrest before being taken into custody. He has been detained in the Sonoma County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.