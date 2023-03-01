The Healdsburg Museum, closed since early January, reopened quietly last week with its newest exhibit, “Healdsburg Volunteers and Visionaries.”

On display until June 4, the exhibit highlights Healdsburg’s volunteers since the city’s founding and features 18 organizations.

Artifacts from these organizations dot the space: a life-size fiberglass steer at the Future Farmers of America display; hand-woven baskets from the Pomo Weavers Society; a pandemic-era mask emblazoned with the Corazón Healdsburg logo.

"This exhibit came about because I wanted the people of today to know about some of the historic generosity of Healdsburg’s past,“ said Holly Hoods, the museum’s executive director and curator.

“One of the best stories of Healdsburg history” is shown in the Adopted Battalion display, Hoods said.

It highlights the work of Smith “Smitty” Robinson during the Korean War, who — unable to fight because of a heart condition — wrote up to 300 letters a month to the soldiers in the U.S. Army’s 1st Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Division to help boost their morale.

After Healdsburg signed a proclamation to adopt the soldiers, Robinson led the committee to send care packages, along with his newsletter, “Smitty’s Scoops,” to battalion members. His leadership efforts landed him a spot on a national TV show, “This Is Your Life,” and features in Ebony Magazine and Reader’s Digest.

Many organizations were involved in that war effort, including the Kiwanis Club of Healdsburg, which is also featured in the exhibit. The organization will celebrate its 100-year anniversary in November, which Hoods said prompted the timing of this exhibit’s opening.

Healdsburg Kiwanis, as it is also known, is a volunteer organization of about 50 members that raises money to benefit children through scholarships, free dictionaries and other family-centered activities, said Dick Bugarske, club treasurer and past president.

Founded in November 1923, the organization loaned “a big, honkin’ gavel” to the museum for the exhibit. The gavel was a gift from the Napa chapter at the Healdsburg chapter’s inception, Bugarske said.

I’m paying a visit to the Healdsburg Museum to see the newest exhibit “Healdsburg Volunteers and Visionaries” which opened today! It celebrates local volunteers and even includes a ginormous (!!) gavel on loan from Healdsburg Kiwanis Club. pic.twitter.com/vEIrqdbHOb — J. Sawhney (@sawhney_media) February 23, 2023

The organization raised money at variety shows in its early years, with different events held over the years.

In the early 1980s the organization held a wine auction and every winter between 2003 and 2016 it sold Christmas trees, Bugarske said.

Today, the yearly pancake breakfast is the organization’s largest fundraising event, which has been held for nearly 70 years.

The organization gives about $30,000 in scholarships to local students each year, Bugarske said.

“It’s evolved over time with different projects and different things, but it’s always centered on kids in the community,” Bugarske said.

The Healdsburg Museum started as the Healdsburg Historical Society in 1976.

Edwin Langhart was the society’s first president, a longtime city clerk and the city’s “unofficial historian” for nearly 30 years, according to the museum’s website.

In 1990, the museum opened at its current site, 221 Matheson St., the former home of the Healdsburg Regional Library, according to Hoods.

Today, the Healdsburg Museum is operated by the Healdsburg Museum and Historical Society and includes the support of over 80 volunteers.

The exhibit is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday until June 4.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.