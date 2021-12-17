Healdsburg natives buy Downtown Bakery & Creamery

Downtown Bakery & Creamery has found new owners, more than four months after founding owner Kathleen Stewart announced her retirement and put her beloved Healdsburg bakery up for sale.

Ross and Karna Murphy are taking over for Stewart, who will stay at the helm of the bakery with her daughter, Maya Eshom, and son, Joe Stewart, through New Year’s Eve.

Known for its farm-to-table philosophy, pastries and other decadent desserts, the business will close for the month of January, then reopen on Feb. 1.

Longtime customers need not panic — the new owners are familiar faces and Healdsburg natives who have “loved this place since they were kids and know the energy we’re shooting for,” Eshom said.

“Ross has been our bread baker for about a year, and when he realized that we were discussing selling it, he kind of went, ‘Hello?’” she said. “That’s where talks got serious.”

The Murphys previously owned and operated Field Trip Food Bus, a Sonoma County-based catering business that served wood-fired pizzas from a converted school bus. They put the business on hold during the pandemic and have since shifted their attention to Downtown Bakery & Creamery.

When the bakery temporarily closes in January, the Murphys said they plan to make minor cosmetic updates to the 35-year-old business at the Healdsburg Plaza.

But, as far as any drastic changes, “we are not taking away the Downtown Bakery we all know and love,” Ross Murphy said.

Downtown Bakery & Creamery was founded by Stewart, former pastry chef Lindsey Shere and former cook Therese Shere, who had worked together at Chez Panisse in Berkeley. When the Sheres left the business in 1997, Eshom and her brother began running the bakery with their mother.

“I’ve spent more of my life in this building than not at this point,” Eshom said.

She added she has been too busy keeping up with holiday orders to begin processing the transition.

Eshorn also is a seamstress and has contemplated ways to make that her focus but hasn’t yet decided her next steps.

“I’ve been saying my goal for the first two months of the year is to stare at a wall,” she said.

She is, though, looking forward to less pressure as a business owner and more time for herself while Stewart is excited to spend more time with her grandchildren.

“I’m excited to see what Ross and Karna want to do,” Eshom said. “They’re bringing a new fresh energy. They’re going to keep what’s important but also put their own stamp on it.”