Healdsburg on watch amid evacuation warning over Walbridge fire

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 20, 2020, 11:41AM
Residents walked their dogs and children rode scooters Thursday morning in Healdsburg, undeterred by the bank of smoke to the west and warnings of encroaching flames.

The Walbridge fire has been burning uncontrolled in the hills west of town and has spurred evacuation warnings late Wednesday that included all 12,000 residents of the city squarely in the flats of the Highway 101 corridor.

To the west, Guerneville, Rio Nido and other areas along the Russian River have been under mandatory evacuation orders since Tuesday.

Winery-dense Westside Road, a popular route among cyclists, is acting as the dividing line between those under orders and warnings in the Healdsburg area.

Oma and Jim Taylor made a light grocery run Thursday morning before heading back to their home on Dry Creek Road. They had a motorhome packed and ready to go, but recent firefighting efforts, including air support, made them feel calmer about the potential need to evacuate.

“I don’t feel as nervous and uptight as I did yesterday,” Oma Taylor said.

