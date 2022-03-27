Healdsburg pair puts community first at Noble Goat Farm

For new farmers Shalie and Jeremy Jonkers, creating a symbiotic community with other farmers doing the same thing has helped them do more with their bucolic flat land, rich in topsoil, at the near end of the Dry Creek Valley, on Kinley Lane. Their farm, Noble Goat Farm, came into being during the pandemic.

By building community, person-to-person and organization-to-organization, their nine-acre parcel is a dream in the making.

Four of those acres are invested into farmland. Part of the orchard of original pomegranate trees are still standing and the budding farmers harvested two tons of ruby red pomegranates for Farm to Pantry last season from 400 trees. In addition, they planted specifically to offer produce to the organization.

They continue to plant and harvest for Farm to Pantry, and to grow their farm. The couple has two children, Hadley, 4, and Hollyn, 10 months. They also have a farm dog, Wyatt. Plus four hens named Ruth and Violet, after Jeremy's’ grandmothers, and Pearl and Wanda, after Shalie's grandmothers. They will be adopting small goats, to be named after their grandfathers, as soon as their goat enclosure is finished.

Jeremy is a busy man and he doesn’t sit still much. He answers a question, then he’s off pulling weeds and gathering them for the hens. As he tosses the grasses in the hen run, the four chickens run out to feast, excited to have more fresh food.

‘It feels like coming home’

Both of the Jonkers grew up in agricultural communities, in small towns in Kansas and Ohio where soybeans and corn were aplenty.

They came to Healdsburg to stay in May 2020. They had been looking for the right piece of property for a long time, they said. They had discussed continuing to rent in the Bay Area, specifically Emerald Hills on the Peninsula, or to buy since 2015.

They visited what they felt was the “quaint” town of Healdsburg and fell in love with the area immediately.

“We mean quaint in the best way,” said Jeremy. “The plaza, the farmers, it’s an agricultural community.”

The “noble” in the farm name comes from Jonkers, which is Dutch, and it means specifically a young noble. Shalie's surname is Gaskill, which means goat herder, so they blended the two names and created Noble Goat Farm.

“It feels like coming home,” said Shalie. “We’re creating what we grew up with in a more intentional manner with more diversity.”

The Jonkers both work in tech and were seeking out more balance in their lives. She works at Google Maps and he at Paypal, until recently. Now, they’ve changed how they spend their time to still include working, but also, farming, hunting, fishing, golfing and other outdoor activities.

“We knew our neighbors in Emerald Hills, but we weren’t involved with the community,” said Jeremy. Now, they are growing exclusively for Farm to Pantry, though they plan to create a farm that will sustain itself.

The farm is now their permanent home.

Farmers lend a hand to other farmers

They were traveling at the beginning of 2020 when the first COVID-19 cases hit. While they didn’t know then exactly what the illness was, they were told to isolate, so they came to Healdsburg and they haven’t looked back. She’s now working remotely, and he created his own investing fund, Infinity Ventures, in April 2021.

The Jonkers provide fresh produce specifically for Farm to Pantry. Farm to Pantry now harvests off some 400 properties in the county with 500 volunteers helping glean the produce, according to Duskie Estes, the organization’s executive director.

One of the ways farmers are getting more involved is by mentoring new farmers.

When Bruce Mentzer and husband Anthony Solar, created the nonprofit, Farm to Fight Hunger four years ago, it was the first farm in Healdsburg dedicated solely to producing for Farm to Pantry. They were originally mentored and advised by Melita Love, who founded Farm to Pantry in 2008. When Mentzer and Solar learned of Noble Goat’s plan to do the same, they stepped up with suggestions and even some vegetable starts for planting.

“We’re located in the beauty of it all (the area around Healdsburg),” said Mentzer. “It’s incredible magical.”

On April 16, the Noble Goat Farm will be regulars at the Healdsburg Farmers' Market, too. The Jonkers will begin selling microgreens, peas, beets, other greens, radishes, carrots and turnips during the spring season.

Keep an eye out for their spiffy new truck. Shalie’s father helped the couple purchase a 1946 Chevy Dually, paid to get it fixed up and he built wooden sides for it. The truck will be used on the farm and will serve as an emblem when it's parked at the market.