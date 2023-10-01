Healdsburg Police arrest 4 Sonoma County residents in 3 separate vehicle thefts

Four Sonoma County residents were arrested last week in connection with three stolen vehicles, police said.

Healdsburg police officers located a stolen motorcycle about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday while canvassing a homeless encampment, a news release from the agency said.

The bike had been missing since November 2022, when it was stolen out of a Sonoma County repair shop, said Sgt. Frank Patane.

Police interviewed a man, later identified as 41-year-old Daniel Engle, near the bike. Authorities said his answers were inconsistent and opted to arrest him.

Engle was arrested on suspicion of multiple offenses, including having a stolen vehicle and giving false information to police.

Police believe the bike was passed to multiple people after it was stolen before Engle obtained it, Patane said.

Shortly before 12:30 pm. Thursday, Healdsburg police officers spotted a Lexus SUV that had been reported stolen as it was driven along Dry Creek Boulevard near Healdsburg Avenue.

Police pulled over the SUV, which was reported stolen out of Newark on Sept. 20, and eventually detained the driver.

Ramon Macias, 39, of Geyserville, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.

About nine hours later, officers spotted a stolen cargo trailer moving on Healdsburg Avenue near Passalacqua Road.

Police pulled over the vehicle, which was reported stolen from Rohnert Park Sept. 18, and spoke with the three occupants.

Officers arrested the driver, later identified as Rohnert Park resident Luis Lozada, 30, and a passenger, Hector Pulido-Gonzalez, 36, of Windsor, on suspicion of having a stolen vehicle.

Lozada was also suspected of violating his probation, driving on a suspended license and not having an interlock device installed. Pulido-Gonzalez was suspected of violating his probation and pretrial release.

Officers did not believe the third passenger had any connection to the theft of the vehicle.

Staff Writer Madison Smalstig