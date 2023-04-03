Healdsburg police arrested one homeless resident and cited another Saturday morning after finding encampments with litter near the Russian River, according to authorities.

Healdsburg Police Department officers were patrolling the area east of Memorial Bridge about 10:30 a.m. when they located multiple encampments that were littered with waste and debris, well within 100 feet of the Russian River, according to a news release from police.

Police cited Adam Judd, 54, on suspicion of having pollutants within 150 feet of state waters, Healdsburg police Officer Joseph Janowczyk said.

The man had been verbally warned about the camp a week earlier and had not cleaned up the site by the time officers returned, Janowczyk said.

Officers approached Elisa Chavez, 57, who also had litter near the river, and discovered she had an outstanding warrant due to not appearing in court for charges of having pollutants near waterways and trespassing.

Chavez was subsequently arrested and later booked into the Sonoma County jail.

Police also found multiple unoccupied camps, Janowczyk said.

