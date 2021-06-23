Healdsburg police arrest man accused of stealing wallets at grocery store

A Santa Rosa man suspected of stealing wallets out of two women’s purses at a Healdsburg Safeway and using their credit cards to make purchases escaped police after a foot chase Monday before being arrested Tuesday, authorities said.

The Healdsburg Police Department arrested Maxwell Krohn, 31, in connection with the thefts, Sgt. John Haviland said. He surrendered to authorities around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Krohn faces charges related to burglary, theft, fraud and resisting arrest, according to Sonoma County jail records. He’s in custody at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility in Santa Rosa.

Police are accusing Krohn of charging “several thousands of dollars of purchases” on credit cards he is suspected of stealing from women’s purses, Haviland said.

The first report of a wallet theft at the Safeway on Vine Street came on May 24. Krohn is suspected of reaching into a woman’s purse, which was sitting in a shopping cart, and pulling out a wallet while the woman wasn’t looking, Haviland said.

A credit card from the stolen wallet was used to pay for items at Garrett Ace Hardware on Healdsburg Avenue, among other purchases, Haviland said.

Police showed Safeway’s surveillance footage to the hardware store staff last week and asked employees to alert authorities if they saw the suspect, Haviland said.

A second theft at the Safeway was reported on June 14.

Police said the same man grabbed a wallet out of another woman’s purse, which was inside a shopping cart, when the woman wasn’t looking. He took her credit cards and left the wallet inside the store, Haviland said.

He then purchased a number of items in Santa Rosa using the cards, Haviland said.

On Monday, staff at Garrett’s told police the man from the earlier incident was inside the hardware store, according to Haviland.

Police detained Krohn and got his name before he fled.

“One of our officers went out and started to talk to him, and as soon as he did the suspect took off running,” Haviland said. “We had him within a one- or two-block radius and set up a perimeter, but he must have got outside of our perimeter.”

Healdsburg police are talking with other law enforcement agencies in Sonoma County to determine whether similar thefts have happened elsewhere, Haviland said.

He said Healdsburg police were unfamiliar with Krohn, but they learned he had previously been convicted of burglary several years ago in Solano County.

Staff Writer Colin Atagi contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.