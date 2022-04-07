Healdsburg police investigate report of drugging at downtown cocktail bar

A Healdsburg cocktail bar said its staff is cooperating with a police investigation after a woman reported she was drugged at the business over the weekend.

Duke’s Spirited Cocktails announced its cooperation with the Healdsburg Police Department in a Facebok post on Wednesday, saying that patron safety is the bar’s “highest priority.”

The investigation comes after a woman posted on Facebook about being drugged at the bar across from the Healdsburg Plaza. She later reported the alleged crime to police, according to Vice Mayor Ariel Kelley.

The Healdsburg Police Department was not available to discuss the incident on Thursday, according to a dispatcher.

Calls to Duke’s Spirited Cocktails went unanswered Thursday morning.

The bar’s Facebook post said police are investigating “alleged incidents” at the business, but did not specify what the allegations are.

“We have six certified security guards and a state-of-the-art, high definition surveillance system covering every inch of the bar and outdoor patio,” the post said.

This story will be updated.

