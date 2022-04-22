Subscribe

Healdsburg police investigating bank robbery

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 22, 2022, 3:01PM
Little information has been released as Healdsburg police investigate a bank robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon.

The robbery was at a Chase Bank, where surveillance photos show the robber wearing all black.

Police didn’t specify exactly when or where the robbery took place, but dispatchers said the only Chase Bank branch in Healdsburg is at Mill and Vine street.

Investigators didn’t specify circumstances of the robbery, including whether the robber was armed or handed the teller a note. It also wasn’t immediately clear if any injuries occurred.

The robber is described as a 5-foot, 1-inch tall man, possibly white or Hispanic, last seen dressed in dark clothing and a hat.

Police request anyone with information to contact authorities at 707-431-3377.

