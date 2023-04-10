Healdsburg police provide 2022 crime statistics update

In 2022, theft in Healdsburg, which is known for its wine tourism, accounted for 65% of all serious crimes — with assault at 25% — in the city, according to data recently released by the Healdsburg Police Department.

That annual tally is just slightly higher than the 2021 rate of thefts in the city, which accounted for 62% of serious crimes.

During the past five years, thefts in the city reached a high of 72%, but that rate has declined each year except for last year’s slight rise.

These statistics are based on an old reporting system, which Healdsburg Police transitioned away from in September 2021.

Police Chief Matt Jenkins said that because of the new system, which captures more data than the previous system, crime rates may initially appear to increase, however the trends are not clear at this point.

He shared the annual police department data with City Council members during a regular council session last month.

Major trends in crime

"Larceny and thefts continue to be one of the highest-crime categories that we experience here in Healdsburg,” he said.

Low value, petty thefts – particularly theft of food, vehicle parts and alcohol — make up about one-third of all thefts in the city, followed by shoplifting and grand theft, he said.

“Lock up your valuables,” he advised members of the public, suggesting that many thefts are “crimes of opportunity,” where thieves take advantage of peoples’ inattentiveness such as when someone assumes the safety of a bike parked in the yard or a car warming up with keys in the ignition.

As for significant violent crimes, the July 4, 2022 homicide of Luis Enrique Gonzalez, of Windsor, was the city’s third homicide since 2016.

Jenkins said that the killing, along with two other homicide attempts in 2022 — one a stabbing and the other a shooting — are still under investigation.

“Our firearms possessions were slightly down from 2021, but our violent crimes were up,” he said, adding that this is part of a regional increase in homicides in Sonoma County, which reached the highest homicide rate in a decade before the year’s end.

Reporting

Of the over 17,200 calls for service in 2022, about 8% or over 1,500 calls resulted in police reports and over 350 cases were submitted to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office for official charges, Jenkins said.

Most calls to police were alcohol-related, with the second highest about people experiencing homelessness, followed by instances of domestic violence.

Alcohol-related reports refer to “alcohol that is involved in any context” and the crime could be of a different nature, Jenkins said.

Under the new system, “every offense is reported unless there's duplicate offense levels,” he said. For example, if there was a murder, an assault, child abuse and shoplifting in a single incident, only the murder would have been reported in the previous system.

The new system requires that each individual offense be reported. However, if there is a duplicate offense — i.e., two simple assaults in one incident — only one assault will be reported.

The department will need a few years to understand the trends as reporting increases, he said.

The Healdsburg Police Department is also required to capture “over 16 data elements” based on officers’ initial perception of the person they come in contact with, as mandated through the Racial Identity and Profiling Act (RIPA).

Based on this officer-collected data, about 56% of contacts were identified as white, 36% Latinx, 3% Black, 2% Asian and 1% Native American. Moreover, about 68% were identified as male and 41% as female.

Staffing

Last year the Police Department hired five officers and two dispatchers.

Though the Police Department is fully staffed with 18 patrol officers on payroll, only 11 full-time officers are patrolling the 4.4-square mile city with a population of over 11,200.

The seven officers who currently aren’t on patrol are either in training, injured or on medical leave. Two will be on patrol by the end of May, and another will be out of field training sometime in September, Jenkins said.

As for dispatchers, the department is authorized for six, with five positions filled that includes one in training. The department is still hiring for the last available position, he said.

A “huge” change was the hiring of an emergency response coordinator, who has spurred a series of emergency response upgrades such as improved web-based platforms, updates to emergency plans and reinstated trainings and exercises.

When asked at the City Council meeting if the staffing woes would be over soon, Jenkins responded “We’re not out of the woods yet,” and expects to be at “about 90% staffing” in October.

Looking Forward

“I look at 2023 as the year of building,” Jenkins said.

He wants to help his staff build specialized skills, improve the emergency systems, and hopes to break down barriers between the community and police, especially as more officers will be on patrol.

With seven bilingual staff and a mental health clinician part of the Healdsburg Police Department, Jenkins hopes the community will feel comfortable reaching out to police for whatever may arise.

“We are a very safe community and our department strives to provide the highest level of service that we can…. but policing is a partnership with the community,” he said.

