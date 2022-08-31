Subscribe

Healdsburg reports citywide power outage

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 31, 2022, 1:15PM
Updated 1 minute ago

A transmission line failure caused a power outage across Healdsburg on Wednesday, according to city officials.

The entire city was experiencing a blackout, according to a Nixle alert sent by city officials at about 12:40 p.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. staff was working to fix the problem and power was expected to be restored at about 4:30 p.m., according to the alert.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette