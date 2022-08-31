Healdsburg reports citywide power outage

A transmission line failure caused a power outage across Healdsburg on Wednesday, according to city officials.

The entire city was experiencing a blackout, according to a Nixle alert sent by city officials at about 12:40 p.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. staff was working to fix the problem and power was expected to be restored at about 4:30 p.m., according to the alert.

