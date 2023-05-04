Healdsburg residents could see smoke from pile burns Thursday

Smoke could linger all day as firefighters burn piles of gathered fuels in a Healdsburg park, fire officials said.

The burning of about 80 piles began Thursday morning in the Healdsburg Ridge Open Space Preserve and continue until about 11 a.m., said Lance Macdonald, Healdsburg Fire division chief and fire marshal.

A map in a Healdsburg Fire Department post about the burning depicts where each took place near the Parkland Farms area.

RX Pile Burns in the Parkland Farms Area Thursday 5/4/23. Smoke may be visible throughout the day. Posted by City of Healdsburg Fire Department on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

The about 200 mounds of fuels were gathered for the area starting last year and the burnings, which were delayed by the winter storms, took place April 21 and Thursday.

The recent rains created the “perfect conditions” for the burns because it keep the ground wet, making it easier for crews to prevent flames from spreading, Macdonald said.

The burns were a part of the California Vegetation Treatment Program and were funded by a California Coastal Conservancy grant. Cal Fire and the Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District assisted with these burns.

