Healdsburg residents could see smoke from pile burns Thursday
Smoke could linger all day as firefighters burn piles of gathered fuels in a Healdsburg park, fire officials said.
The burning of about 80 piles began Thursday morning in the Healdsburg Ridge Open Space Preserve and continue until about 11 a.m., said Lance Macdonald, Healdsburg Fire division chief and fire marshal.
A map in a Healdsburg Fire Department post about the burning depicts where each took place near the Parkland Farms area.
The about 200 mounds of fuels were gathered for the area starting last year and the burnings, which were delayed by the winter storms, took place April 21 and Thursday.
The recent rains created the “perfect conditions” for the burns because it keep the ground wet, making it easier for crews to prevent flames from spreading, Macdonald said.
The burns were a part of the California Vegetation Treatment Program and were funded by a California Coastal Conservancy grant. Cal Fire and the Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District assisted with these burns.
You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: