Healdsburg residents lose power Tuesday after small fire near electrical substation

Healdsburg residents across the city lost power Tuesday afternoon after a small grass fire ignited near an electrical substation where PG&E crews were at work, according to city officials.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the 10-by-10 foot blaze off of Canary Court at around 2 p.m., according to the Healdsburg Fire Department.

The cause of the blaze is and the outage is still under investigation, fire officials said.

Power was restored to most residents by 3:45 p.m, according to a City of Healdsburg Facebook post.

PG&E could not be immediately reached for comment.

This story will be updated.

