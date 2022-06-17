Healdsburg restaurant Mattheson clocked by Michelin Guide

The wait for the annual fall Michelin awards can be grueling for restaurateurs, so the restaurant guidebook dangles a few carrots in the months before, including “discoveries” under consideration for the coveted star or Bib Gourmand.

Healdsburg’s Matheson restaurant was one of 17 recently-opened restaurants in California tapped for the honor this week and featured on guide.michelin.com. The Matheson, a years-in-the-making project from chef Dustin Valette, opened in fall 2021 with a fine-dining restaurant, a private mezzanine and an upstairs lounge called Roof 106.

“Chef Dustin Valette’s latest venture is in a soaring complex, but that never takes the focus away from the menu that weaves seasonal products with California flair and Mediterranean elements,” said the Guide’s “Famously Anonymous” inspectors in a press release. This is the first nod for Valette, whose namesake restaurant Valette has never been awarded a Michelin star despite its popularity and creative, locally-sourced menu.

Highlighting notable new restaurants enables food lovers to “enjoy new discoveries” and note “culinary gems,” according to writers of the California Michelin Guide. It’s also a chance for curious diners to avoid the mobs after restaurants are starred.

Reservations are highly recommended for the Matheson, located at 106 Matheson St.

Most of the others included on the “new discoveries” list of California restaurants hail from San Francisco, along with Lane 33 Café in Napa in the category of bowling alley eats with chef Alex Soto’s “skillful, flavor-packed Mexican cooking.”