Healdsburg Running Company owner thanked for volunteer efforts during Walbridge, Glass fires

The owner of Healdsburg Running Company was thanked by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Monday for helping local businesses and first responders during recent wildfires.

Community Services Officer Karen Hancock gave the business owner, Skip Brand, a Sheriff Essick Challenge Coin for his volunteer efforts during the Walbridge and Glass fires, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

When the Walbridge fire broke out in August, Brand helped launch a GoFundMe to purchase meals from local restaurants for first responders.

“Skip Brand of Healdsburg Running Company drove 300+ miles and worked round the clock delivering meals and supplies to our hard working first responders and fire fighters,” a Sept. 4 update on the GoFundMe reads.

Brand also created signs thanking first responders that he placed around Healdsburg.

Several weeks later, when the Glass fire began, Healdsbug Running Company donated gear to fire survivors and put out free sifting boxes.

Brand also is selling #sonomastrong T-shirts and #truckers4trails hats, and proceeds will be used to repair Sonoma Country trails that were damaged during the fires.

“We are so proud of Skip and his persistent community spirit!” the sheriff’s office Facebook post reads. “He is a fabulous example of what makes Sonoma County such a wonderful place to live!”