Healdsburg school’s application to reopen advances to state

St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Healdsburg is the fourth Sonoma County school to get approval from the county Department of Health Services to reopen its campus for classroom instruction.

The county sent the school’s application Monday to the California Department of Public Health for its review, county officials said.

Because Sonoma County remains in the purple and most restrictive tier on the state’s COVID-19 classification system, area schools are prevented from returning to in-person learning without a waiver. They are only available to transitional kindergarten through sixth-grade programs.

The Presentation School in Sonoma received approval from the state to reopen last week, while Sonoma Country Day School in Santa Rosa and The Healdsburg School won permission to reopen in the coming weeks.

Any school that is allowed to reopen classrooms is limited to serving transitional kindergarten through sixth-grade students only. They must adhere to stringent health and safety protocols including the use of facial coverings, social distancing, mandated staff coronavirus testing and a plan for contact tracing should someone fall ill.

Applications from four additional schools need “minor clarifications” before they will be advanced to the state, Adam Radtke, deputy county counsel said Monday.

