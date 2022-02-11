Healdsburg Senior Living residents find new homes at last minute

Relatives of the last remaining elderly residents of Healdsburg Senior Living’s skilled nursing unit received some overdue good news over the past couple days. After a frantic scramble, all five seniors found new homes before Friday’s imposed move-out.

“The last two have been PLACED!!” Crista Barnett Nelson, executive director of Senior Advocacy Services for Sonoma County, texted Thursday afternoon.

One of them was Muriel Peterson, 100, who on Friday was headed to Piner’s Nursing Home in Napa.

That location isn’t ideal. Her nephew, Patrick Collins, is Peterson’s primary caregiver, and he lives in Windsor. Still, the family has found resolution following decertification of Healdsburg Senior Living’s skilled nursing by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in the wake of its scorching, 180-page report on failing services at the facility.

Families wound up feeling abandoned not only by Pacifica Senior Living, the company that owns the site, but by government agencies that offered little help in relocating the displaced elders.

“It was horrible,” Collins said. “There was nobody we felt was really working for us. The government wasn’t doing what they were supposed be doing to help. Pacifica was completely out of the picture. We didn’t hear a peep from them. And then the fact that local skilled nursing facilities did nothing for us. It’s extremely frustrating all around. And acceptable, as far as I’m concerned.”

Pacifica, which will still manage the assisted living and memory care units at Healdsburg Senior Living, has purchased property to open a new long-term elder care facility in Santa Rosa.

The company acknowledged it had staffing issues in Healdsburg, but said much of the difficulty was beyond its control.

“Due to the tremendous burden and stress of running a health care facility during a pandemic, we lost our long time Executive Director and several other tenured department heads,” the company said in a statement. “The leadership team that had been so successful for so many years simply could not find and hire enough qualified staff in the local market to operate the building.”

Pacifica says it employed temporary staff, ran job fairs and hired consultants to plug the holes in its workforce, to no avail.