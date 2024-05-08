A Healdsburg man was identified Tuesday as a suspect in a stabbing that injured a victim outside the Healdsburg Community Center.

Damian Martinez Osorio, 29, who is also known as Gael Leon, is suspected of attacking the victim about 9:45 p.m. April 30, according to the Healdsburg Police Department.

He remains at large.

On April 30, the victim reported being attack in the community center parking lot.

An investigation concluded the victim was in a parked vehicle when he noticed the suspect slashing tires of other vehicles, police said.

The victim got out of his vehicle and was confronted by Martinez Osorio, who is accused of trying to stab him with a knife. They got into a struggle and the victim suffered a cut to his hand.

Martinez Osorio chased him a short distance before fleeing into a creek bed along Foss Creek Pathway, police said.

Authorities could not find the suspect after searching for three hours. Anyone with information may call police at 707 431-3377 or email them at crimetips@healdsburg.gov.

