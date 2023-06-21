It’s a pressure-filled situation, but the competitors know what’s ahead.

One competitor has seven hours to make a cake, a few types of bread, a savory French galette and other pastries. Everything has to be prepped from scratch and each pastry must be served at a designated time.

The other will create a multicourse meal in five hours to include baked goods and braised meats.Oh, don’t the forget the clean up, too.

These are some of the tasks Hadley Rueter and Alisa Strykowski, both Healdsburg High School culinary arts students, will have to complete Thursday as they compete alongside over 6,500 competitors in an Atlanta-based national competition as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference.

The event will showcase “the best career- and technical-education students in the nation,” according to the nonprofit National Education Association’s website.

The competitions cover a range of skills— from culinary arts to engineering to web design. Competitors also range of age, from middle school to post-secondary students.

Hadley, 17, of Healdsburg, who just finished her junior year, will compete in the culinary arts category. She will be required to prepare a multicourse meal from scratch, which means she’ll have five hours to do everything that it requires.

“I've already gained a lot from this but I hope that I can win so I never have to compete again,” she said June 14, flashing a sly smile as she chopped a bell pepper for a rice pilaf, while the beginnings of what would become a clear broth cooked behind her. Delicious smells from what she was making wafted through the Healdsburg High culinary arts kitchen.

Last year, Hadley won a bronze medal at the national championships in culinary arts.

“I came in sophomore year, and I didn't even know what SkillsUSA was. I didn't even know you could compete with culinary. I didn't know I was good at cooking,” she said. “I came in and then I won states. I was like, ‘wow, I've put in so much work’ and I got a reward for that work. So it kind of showed me, it's kind of corny, but I can do anything as long as I put in the work,” she said.

For this year’s competition, she’ll be joined by Alisa, 15, of Healdsburg, a Healdsburg High sophomore, who will compete in the baking and pastry category.

“I've never been so I'm definitely a little more nervous. I think that this trip itself will be like a really cool experience. I am excited to go and see how everything works in such a big competition,” Alisa said as she rolled dough to form a 21-inch baguette, which she deposited alongside freshly formed rolls and a braided loaf.

Alisa also happens to be gluten-free so she can’t eat any of the food she makes. Still, she likes to experiment with different flours in her recipes.

Fellow culinary student and Healdsburg High SkillsUSA chapter Vice President Julia Dolph, 16, of Healdsburg,who just finished her sophomore year, will also attend the conference’s leadership events.

The students are working under the direction of culinary arts teacher and SkillsUSA adviser Derek Corsino, who knows a thing or two about cooking.

He said he obtained his associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York . He was also featured on Food Network’s “Spring Baking Championship” in 2021, his fourth network television appearance.

When he arrived at Healdsburg High six years ago, he said he “saw a huge opportunity” that would benefit Healdsburg High’s SkillsUSA program, which he’d worked with years prior as a judge and a coordinator.

He believes the competitions are a great way to expose students to real world practices, while helping them obtain scholarships, along with leadership and enrichment opportunities.

Healdsburg High introduced the program four years ago and Corsino and fellow advisers, Andrew Kempiak and Bernadette Calhoun, are “doing whatever we can to help ... support as many students as we can,” he said.

If the advisers can’t provide the right expertise, they encourage students to find a mentor from the community who can volunteer their time.

To reach the national competition, students competed between themselves in October for a spot as one of five students who would then head to regionals and compete in each educational category.

The regional conference, held virtually in January, included competitors from 13 Northern California counties such as Del Norte, San Mateo and Alameda.

On April, 14 students participated in 11 events — that included welding, web design and technical math — at the state competition in Oxnard.

Hadley and Alisa earned gold medals at the state competition, which qualified them to participate in nationals in Atlanta, Corsino said.

The awards students compete for can change from year to year, but have included high-end kitchen equipment and scholarships to the Culinary Institute of America in New York and the culinary program at Johnson & Wales University, which has campuses in North Carolina and Rhode Island.

On June 14, a little over a week before the competition, would-be chefs Hadley and Alisa donned their aprons and white jackets, put their hair in pony tails, and began their latest round of practice work inside Healdsburg High’s culinary arts building.

Much of the campus was empty due to summer break, so each could focus on what needed doing.

Both Hadley and Alisa took Corsino’s culinary arts classes this past school year and know basic cooking techniques such as sauteing, braising and grilling, Corsino said, adding that they’ve also put in hours of work, between local internships and at-home practice.

The Healdsburg High students did a few timed run-throughs from start to finish ahead of the competition, following detailed lists of steps and recipes for reference during their mock competitions. Each teen knows what she’ll make and what equipment she’ll use in Atlanta Thursday night.

But, even if they plan to bake fancy cakes and intricate entrees, the preparation for nationals is straightforward:

“Practice, practice, practice,” Corsino said. “It all starts with fundamentals. Because what they're being tested on is really fundamental skill.”

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.