Healdsburg teen found safe, police report
Sixteen-year-old Healdsburg resident Gisela Marie Leos Cisneros has been found, according to Healdsburg police.
Her family had reported her missing last week.
The Police Department reported her “located safe” in a post on their Facebook account that appeared to have been posted sometime Friday.
Authorities thanked the public for its assistance. They had posted an alert seeking information on the girl’s whereabouts.
You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.
Kathleen Coates
Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat
As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways. I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.
