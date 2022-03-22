Healdsburg teen found safe, police report

Sixteen-year-old Healdsburg resident Gisela Marie Leos Cisneros has been found, according to Healdsburg police.

Her family had reported her missing last week.

The Police Department reported her “located safe” in a post on their Facebook account that appeared to have been posted sometime Friday.

Authorities thanked the public for its assistance. They had posted an alert seeking information on the girl’s whereabouts.

