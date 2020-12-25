Healdsburg teen headed to Notre Dame on full ride scholarship

When Angel Gonzalez learned he was a finalist for a prestigious scholarship through the QuestBridge College Match program in November, his next move was to jovially stress out one of his mentors.

As a finalist, the Healdsburg High School senior had to write another round of essays, rank his school preferences and apply to up to a dozen schools in hopes of a match. But after the deadline passed, he told Lori Rhodes with Corazón Healdsburg that he chose to list only nine schools. Most of them boasted a low admission rate.

“I said, ‘You didn’t put down any smaller name schools!’ ” recalled Rhodes, who has worked with Gonzalez for over three years through Corazón Healdsburg’s FirstGen College Counseling program. “He texted me back, ‘Go big or go home, Dr. Rhodes.’ ”

At the beginning of December, Gonzalez learned he was just one of 1,100 students nationwide to win a four-year, full-ride scholarship through the QuestBridge program. He was matched with the University of Notre Dame, his sixth pick.

“To this day, I’m speechless,” said the 17-year-old, who plans to study mechanical engineering at the Indiana private university. The process to receive his scholarship, he believes, was shaped by his own hard work and the dedicated support of his community, both of which have set him on a path to earn the first university diploma in his family.

Gonzalez was born and raised in Healdsburg, more than 2,000 miles from where his mother, Isidra Rodriguez, grew up in Guanajuato, Mexico. It’s even farther from Michoacán, where his father, Angel Gonzalez Valencia, was born. Both of Gonzalez’s parents had to leave school during their elementary years to work to support their families. Gonzalez was an only child until his younger brother, Sergio, was born when he was 9.

A couple of Gonzalez’s interests from early on have sustained themselves throughout his life: soccer and working with his hands.

It started with building things from Popsicle sticks as a child, later expanding to helping his father fix cars.

“That helped me decide on a career where I could use my hands and build things,” Gonzalez said.

Andrew Kempiak, a science teacher at Healdsburg High who has taught Gonzalez for three years, said it wasn’t just the young man’s aptitude to learn the material that distinguished him in the classroom. Kempiak was also struck by Gonzalez’s proclivity for leading in a group, helping his peers understand concepts they were learning in chemistry and physics.

“He has a level of maturity that is years beyond where he is, and this way to work with his peers and get them to have fun and to try,” Kempiak said.

Gonzalez found opportunities to gain experiences related to his areas of interest, thanks to help from Corazón Healdsburg’s program to support first-generation college students.

The program was founded and run by Rhodes, who recruits 10 to 15 high school students each year into the FirstGen College Counseling program. She created it to provide one-on-one assistance with standardized test prep, essay writing, campus visits and any other part of the process to college success.

Rhodes has placed particular emphasis on connecting students with programs hosted or created by colleges during the summer. The nonprofit raises funds to cover students’ expenses, ensuring that finances are not a barrier.

“ (Students) learn about what they might want to study,” Rhodes said. “They learn how to do applications, meet deadlines. They learn what interests them and they see what it’s like to live on a college campus.”

Gonzalez, for example, applied for and was accepted to a camp at California State Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo during the summer after his sophomore year. The camp is called EPIC, for Engineering Possibilities in College.

It was a week on a campus five hours away. Gonzalez was hesitant to accept initially, because he hadn’t been so far from his family for so long before.

But ultimately, he decided, “it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

That initial experience was a springboard. The following summer, he attended a monthlong summer camp called COSMOS, which is hosted on four University of California campuses. He spent the four weeks at UC Davis in 2019.

Both experiences helped Gonzalez more clearly picture himself at college. But he also came away with a better sense of which engineering paths would not interest him.

“I don’t want to spend seven or eight hours in front of a computer,” he said.

While Gonzalez adjusted to short-term periods away from his family, the prospect of moving to Indiana is still somewhat intimidating. He’s a family man, someone who has always seen himself as a role model to his younger brother.

“Words cannot describe how thankful I am for everything my parents have done,” he said. “I realize my family means more to me than I ever thought.”

While Gonzalez’s academic and leadership skills — staying on his school’s honor roll year after year and being selected to represent his school at Boys State, for example — factor into his scholarship success, he’s not eager to claim all the credit for himself. He knows the odds for attending a private school on a QuestBridge Scholarship were not in his favor, but then came the impact of mentors like Rhodes and Kempiak who saw his potential.

“The help I needed has always been there,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.