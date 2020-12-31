Healdsburg teen stumping in Georgia for US Senate candidate Ossoff

Jackson Boaz turned 16 in September, so it made sense that he was finishing up a final exam one afternoon last week.

This being Boaz, however, the circumstances were far from ordinary.

Addressing his fellow students in a Model U.N. for his Comparative Government class, the Healdsburg native implored them through the camera of his laptop: “We need to recognize the sovereignty of Israel.”

But those students were having trouble hearing Boaz, who was delivering his speech from the back of a distressed minivan nicknamed the Rumble Bee, going 65 mph on a freeway on the outskirts of Atlanta. Despite the rain, the minivan’s windows were rolled down, “because, you know, COVID,” said Boaz, who is in Georgia serving as a volunteer organizer for Jon Ossoff, the Democrat running against Republican David Perdue in a Jan. 5 runoff for one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats.

That exciting and sometimes chaotic ride in the Rumble Bee, part of a typical day for Boaz on the campaign trail, nicely captures the journey he’s been on since June, when he finished his freshman year at Healdsburg High School. Since then Boaz, a political wonderkid and the son of Healdsburg Fire Chief Jason Boaz, has worked on three campaigns and made one momentous decision: that he would graduate from high school early in order to pursue his passion.

“The stakes are huge, with everything that’s riding on this runoff,” said Boaz, who hasn’t been home since August. If Democrats don’t win both Senate runoffs in Georgia — the Rev. Raphael Warnock faces incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler in the other — President-elect Joe Biden will begin his term without Democratic control of the Senate.

Once the Model U.N. session ended, Boaz and fellow organizer Roger LeMesurier, 29, proud owner of the Rumble Bee, picked up a stack of yard signs, then proceeded to Stone Mountain, Georgia, 20 miles east of Atlanta, where they knocked on 200 or so doors, then made calls to recruit more volunteers.

Those tasks complete, Boaz pivoted to his homework.

While all of Ossoff’s organizers are putting in long hours, LeMesurier said, Boaz’s work ethic stands out.

“At the end of the day I’m pooped, and he’s working on other projects,” LeMesurier said. “He’s on another level.”

Not quite one year ago, Boaz spent his winter break as a ninth grader pounding the pavement around Des Moines for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who finished third in the Iowa Democratic Caucuses. As his sophomore year approached, “it looked like it was going to be virtual school in the fall,” Boaz recalled. “And that just sounded so boring.”

Keen to get back on the campaign trail, he returned to the Hawkeye State as a paid organizer for Rep. Cindy Axne, who was in a tight race to hold her seat. He enrolled in Pivot Academy, an online charter school that allows him to study on his time.

To curb the spread of COVID-19, Axne ruled out door-knocking and other face-to-face activities, leaning heavily on digital organizing, which meant, “I’m going to call this list of people identified as strong supporters, and get them to phone bank or text bank into areas where we need to be persuading voters,” Boaz said.

His youth and fluency with computers worked to his advantage both in Iowa and back home where he managed Ariel Kelley’s successful campaign for a Healdsburg City Council seat. When the pandemic made it necessary to cancel her mid-March launch event, Boaz turned to his network of political consultants, and came up with the idea for a digital, virtual event.

Instead of knocking on 10,000 doors, as their plan had been, the campaign set a goal to make over 10,000 phone calls. For that to happen, Boaz had to teach a team of volunteers, many of them senior citizens, how to use the campaign’s dial-in platform and other technology tools.

“We were able to make over 10,000 phone calls because of his ability to recruit, engage and motivate our volunteer corps,” Kelley said.

“He is so skilled, and carries himself with such a level of maturity and professionalism, that a lot of times you forget he’s a teenager.”

Boaz was gathered with some Axne supporters in Iowa on election night last month when the results came in from Healdsburg. “Ariel frikking killed it,” he recalled. It was around that time he learned that Axne had pulled ahead in her U.S. House race; she would go on to win by a narrow margin.

The following week, he bought a one-way ticket to Atlanta, where he’s living in “supporter housing” — provided by Ossoff backers.

The first function he attended there in mid-November was preparing volunteers to knock on doors for Ossoff. He had more experience at such events, it turned out, than many of those present. Boaz gravitated naturally toward a leadership role. “I’ve been able to take on a lot of fun responsibility,” he said, “because I’ve done this stuff before, and they trust me to do it.”

“He was so at ease and confident and advocating for himself,” LeMesurier recalled. “Nothing about him was even close to where I was when I was 21, let alone his age.”

While Boaz has encouraged Georgians to “vote your Ossoff,” he hasn’t yet met the candidate. He did get to spend time with former Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang and Martin Luther King III, who showed up at an event Boaz helped organize, which was “pretty cool.”

With the runoff looming, and party control of the U.S. Senate hanging in the balance, what does Boaz expect?

While it’s nice to see a poll showing Ossoff ahead, he said, “we always have to fight like we’re 20 points behind.”

This race is going to be so close, the Healdsburg teen said.

As the campaign enters its final fortnight, he and LeMesurier will work longer hours, spend more time knocking on doors, cold-calling strangers, exhorting volunteers and hurtling down the freeway in Rumble Bee, its windows wide open.

“It’s chaos,” Boaz said, “but we love it.”

