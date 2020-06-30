Healdsburg to appoint City Council member to Gold’s seat, with applications due Friday

The Healdsburg City Council said farewell Monday to outgoing Mayor Leah Gold before naming her successor and launching a public process to fill the vacant seat on the five-member panel as soon as next week while postponing a decision over whether it will hold an election for the post.

The choice forced the four remaining incumbents into an immediate compromise, reached after nearly a dozen people spoke on the matter and following deliberations that lasted for nearly an hour.

The primary sticking point was over whether the council should pick its next member — and if so, for an interim period or the full 2½ years — or leave the seat unfilled and allow voters to make the choice in the November election.

“This is a hard decision, but what it boils down to for me is that we live in an electoral democracy, and the people of Healdsburg should choose their council members,” Councilman Shaun McCaffery said Monday during the virtual meeting. “I’m not open to appointing someone for the 2½ years. Removing the people’s choice of who represents them is not a democratic thing to do.”

The City Council eventually voted 4-0 to create a four-day application process that kicks off Tuesday, with a deadline of Friday at noon. Application materials will be posted on the city’s website.

At interim City Manager Dave Kiff’s suggestion, council members also chose to ask an additional question of applicants so they weigh in on whether they prefer appointment to the full remaining term or a 4-month position, with the potential for running for the rest of 2-year term in November, when three council seats already are slated for contention.

Black Lives Matter protesters and their allies thrust the city of about 12,000 people into the spotlight this month over questions of inherent bias and historic marginalization of minority groups at City Hall. After the all-white council, led by Gold, fumbled its response to calls for a public discussion of police of force, the reckoning picked up even more steam, factoring into Gold’s decision to step down. She was the first local elected representative or top appointed official to do so amid the social upheaval convulsing the county and nation.

Councilman Joe Naujokas, the lone incumbent who initially favored the public discussion of policing earlier this month, noted that the council vacancy would be a prime opportunity to better reflect Healdsburg’s Latino population, which accounts for 30% of all residents. He preferred appointment to the full term, so the council member could be involved in major decisions, including hiring of the next city manager and guiding the the city through the coronavirus pandemic that has rattled its tourism-based economy.

“We can see in our not very pretty electoral past that we don’t have any history of a successful campaign from a member of the Latinx community,” Naujokas said. “We have an opportunity here to exercise our judgment and to take into consideration the uniqueness of the situation, and make the right step forward. Given the question of racial equity, given the fact of all of the variables that we’re facing, I think the right way to do it is to do the full term.”

During the public comment period, 11 people who identified themselves as current or former residents spoke up in favor of Naujokas’ preference. Nine of them threw their support behind 32-year-old resident Ozzy Jimenez, a local business owner of Mexican descent.

Jiminez, CEO of Noble Folk Ice Cream & Pie Bar, was sharply critical of Gold in public comments before her resignation. He has stated his interest in serving out Gold’s full term on the council. He did not speak during Monday’s meeting and was not immediately available for a comment.

Council members agreed to return for a special July 7 meeting to publicly interview each of the applicants. The council faces a July 12 deadline if it chooses to place the seat on the November ballot. If the council decides to appoint for the full term, it must make its choice by Aug. 29.

Gold, who was present early in the meeting but left before discussion of her seat and the mayor’s gavel, held back emotions while reading prepared remarks. She said she would remember fondly her seven years on the council, which began with a first term in 2000 and resumed when she won an 18-month term in a 2017 special election and was re-elected in 2018.

“I’m proud of our accomplishments,” she said. “We made a real difference I think in the lives of less privileged residents, by expanding our pool of affordable housing, preventing evictions and mandating extended relocation assistance for all low-income residents.”

Her fellow council members thanked her for her service.

Vice Mayor Evelyn Mitchell — who on Monday settled the stalemate over the appointment process — was chosen to replace Gold as mayor. Councilman Shaun McCaffery, the longest serving incumbent, accepted the role as vice mayor in a 3-1 vote, with Naujokas the lone dissenter.

Before Gold departed, the council voted 5-0 to adopt its two-year budget, effective Wednesday. The scaled-backed plan, driven by the pandemic recession, is headlined by a 7% drop in general fund spending, to $13.2 million, as well as 20% reduction in spending at the city’s community services department, which oversees parks.

