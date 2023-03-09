Healdsburg to consider electricity rate increases

On Monday evening, the Healdsburg City Council heard a presentation to consider future electricity rate increases.

The Healdsburg Electric Department, which operates and maintains electricity distribution to the city, last increased rates in July 2018. Pending City Council approval, the new rates would go into effect in November, said Terry Crowley, utilities director for Healdsburg.

“Currently high levels of inflation and disruption in the energy market are driving operating costs beyond the current revenues,” Crowley said. “So there’s a need to look at our costs of service and the rates and how we collect those.”

He expects to return to the council’s April 17 meeting to discuss cost priorities. He will then present the new rates to City Council during its June 5 meeting, which is when council members are expected to vote on the possible increases.

Also on Monday, City Council voted 5-0 to pass a resolution temporarily removing restrictions that limited the pool of businesses eligible to be featured on prominently placed, city-controlled placards along downtown sidewalks.

The placards, which hang from posts, direct pedestrians to local businesses and places of interest in and around downtown.

A January audit of the existing signs determined over 40 placards incorrectly referenced businesses that had either closed or moved, said Assistant City Manager Andrew Sturmfels, who presented the item to the council ahead of its vote.

Before January, about 100 placards hung from 14 sign posts around the city, said Allison Mattioli, an administrator for the city of Healdsburg.

The resolution would remove previous restrictions on business opening hours, business types and location to “help garner broader participation in the program,” according to a staff report prepared by Sturmfels.

Signs directing pedestrians to businesses posted during the roundabout construction, which was completed in 2018, are still up and Sturmfels also recommended the city remove those signs.

City staff will present a revised sign program to the council in the future, though when has yet to be determined, Sturmfels said.

In other business, the City Council voted 5-0 to update its commercial and residential energy rebate program, which will also add a direct installation program for qualified multi-family, low-income housing.

The update will expand the commercial rebate program to include HVAC and heat pump water heater equipment, electric commercial kitchen equipment and level 2 electric vehicle chargers to “encourage workplace charging,” according to the staff report prepared by Terra Sampson, a Healdsburg utility conservation analyst.

The commercial program already includes LED lighting, HVAC and custom projects.

The residential rebate program would expand to include electric dryers, heat pump water heaters and electric stovetops, according to Sampson. It already includes heat pump HVAC systems, weatherization upgrades, clothes washers and E-bikes, according to the report.

The updated rebates will apply to projects completed on or after Oct. 1, 2022, Sampson said Monday night.

Council also unanimously approved an additional $500,000 loan agreement with Burbank Housing to finish remodeling 90 units that are part of the city’s Scattered-Site Affordable Housing Project.

Healdsburg already has a loan agreement for the project for $275,000, which will put the new total at $775,000.

The funding will cover increases in interest rates and construction costs that previously weren’t accounted for, said Stephen Sotomayor, housing director.

