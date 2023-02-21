Healdsburg city leaders will consider a plan, during Tuesday evening’s council session, that could permanently OK alcohol consumption at restaurant parklets, as well as on the Plaza and at West Plaza Park.

After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city enacted an emergency declaration that temporarily authorized alcohol consumption at these locations. That measure is now set to expire at the end of the month.

In 2022, the city also authorized its Ongoing Parklet Program, which outlined a fee structure for continued parklet operation by many local businesses, at which many already serve liquor. That program went into effect Jan. 1.

During its Feb. 8 regular meeting, the Parks and Recreation Commission heard input from Community Services staff and Healdsburg Police Department officials, who monitor alcohol consumption in these areas.

Though alcohol-related incidents arose “from time-to-time, they were very infrequent and typically handled with an informal conversation,” according to city staff, which went on to recommend “that alcohol consumption be permitted, in certain public places, on a permanent basis.”

Though West Plaza was not included in the original staff recommendations, the Parks and Recreation Commission recommended that City Council include West Plaza Park in its upcoming vote.

Also during Tuesday council session, city leaders will also review the mid-year budget, which ended Dec. 31, 2022.

As of this date, Healdsburg’s General Fund revenue was $9.7 million, 50% of the adopted budget of $19.4 million.

A review of the first-half of the fiscal year shows “revenue is trending largely in line with budget expectations for the first half of the year,” according to Katie Edgar, the city’s finance director.

The Water Fund revenue was $3.1 million, accounting for 45% of the expected $6.9 million revenue for this fiscal year.

For the past four years, the first half of the year revenue averaged about 58%, 14% higher than this year’s revenue, according to Edgar.

As a result, staff proposed salary and benefit reductions to account for ongoing vacancies in the city’s Public Works and Utilities Departments that will not impact existing jobs, according to the agenda.

The Electric Fund’s revenue through December was nearly $6.8 million, or 53% of its $12.7 million budget. Expenses were $9.4 million, “well above projections” through the second quarter, according to Edgar.

Over 40% of the city’s electric power is hydroelectric-generated and January’s storms led to more power generation. Staff are “optimistic” energy prices will be lower in the second half of the year due to increases to that power supply.

In response, staff proposed increasing the electric budget by $1.84 million.

Staff plan to provide City Council with an update in March on an ongoing electric-cost study “to ensure long-term stability within the fund,” according to Edgar.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.