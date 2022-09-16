Healdsburg to consider removing safety poles from bike trail

Healdsburg Vice Mayor Ariel Kelley has introduced a proposal to remove the safety poles from the city’s Foss Creek Pathway in response to the death of Rob Reyes, a Santa Rosa chef who died Aug. 23 after he collided with a safety pole while bicycling on a west county trail.

Kelley said she believes the poles, called bollards, are a danger to cyclists who often ride squeezed together in groups and can’t easily avoid them. She said she rides Healdsburg’s bike path every day, often with her son and daughter, ages 6 and 8.

“I think they (bollards) are generally really challenging to navigate,” she said. “I have definitely hit a couple, usually just bumping into them. My kids run into them all the time.”

Other bicyclists have complained that the bollards can blend into the landscape, and are also difficult to see at certain times of the day, such as when the sun is particularly bright or when the light starts to fade.

The council will discuss Kelley’s proposal during its 6 p.m. Monday meeting. If a majority of the members agree the issue should be acted on, the policy will be introduced at a future meeting, probably in about a month, Kelley said.

Jack Bayless, board president of the Santa Rosa-based California Mountain Biking Coalition, who has been a strong opponent of bollards for years, said, “We’re all only one sneeze, bee sting or wet pavement from hitting one.”

Still, some people have expressed concerns about removing the bollards, suggesting that cyclists need to take more personal responsibility in avoiding them, such as watching their speed.

The poles are placed at key intersections along Healdsburg’s trail to prevent vehicles from driving on them.

Kelley, a cyclist elected to the council in 2020, advocated for the bollards’ removal in 2018 as a member of a group called Healdsburg 2040, which focuses on long-range planning and design.

She pointed out that a team of professional architects who participated in a communitywide planning effort in 2018 recommended the removal of the bollards on the path, which spans Healdsburg from south to north.

“They said they don’t meet state standards and do more harm than good because they are very challenging to navigate on a bicycle,” Kelley said.

The city did not take action on the recommendation, at that time.

After the news of Reyes’ death, Healdsburg resident John Murphy, a Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition board member who broke his hand when he smacked into a bollard in Santa Clara County, suggested to Kelley that something be done about the poles in Healdsburg where he also rides.

“I remembered that it was taken up in the past, and I thought that was a great idea,” Kelley said.

She posted The Press Democrat story on the bollards issue surrounding Reyes’ death on Facebook, and announced, “In response to this tragedy, I introduced a policy to remove the dangerous bollards from Healdsburg’s Foss Creek bike path. I’m proud to help advance commonsense solutions like this to address our community’s concerns.”

Some of her Facebook followers responded with stories about their collisions with the poles.

Kelley said she was “amazed at so many people ... commenting on how they’ve had bad experiences with the poles.”

“I had a pedicab driver that crashed into those exact bollards on Foss Creek in 2015,” Drea White wrote. “All riders were ejected with injuries. Thank goodness I had insurance. The bike also broke an axle and was never the same.”

However, others pointed out the benefit of the bollards in keeping vehicle traffic off the trails.

“As a cyclist, I’m curious what the solution is to keep motorized vehicles off paths,” Kim Dow wrote. “It’s shocking what drivers will do, especially in a tourist town. I’ve done events in Santa Rosa where, when we took the bollards out temporarily, often resulted in cars where they shouldn’t be.”

Kelley said a lot of the bollards are located behind telephone poles, which she said would likely prevent a car from getting onto the Foss Creek Pathway, and she thinks spots where there are four bollards is “overkill.”

Matt Wells, a former member of the now-defunct city Transportation Advisory Committee that handled bicycle and pedestrian issues, said that unlike the West County Regional Trail, where Reyes died, which has poles painted yellow, the ones in Healdsburg are silver and have red and white safety reflective tape around the top.

They’re square and there are usually three of them placed together, he added.

Wells said he is of two minds about Kelley’s proposal.

“It would definitely be worth trying,” he said, but added, “I have friends on the other side, who think they (bollards) are important because they are supposed to keep cars off the trail, and people can do crazy things with their cars; I’m very sympathetic to that.”

Still he said, “as a lifelong cyclist myself, those (bollards) are kind of scary, especially if you’re riding in a group. These days, with so many kinds of bikes — electric, cargo — all it takes is a little moment of inattention and you can catch the edge of your handlebar on one … or hit it straight on. They are very unforgiving.”

He said Healdsburg leaders might consider installing flexible bollards that are more forgiving and are designed to bend when they are struck.

