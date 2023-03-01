More information on the workshop and the Climate Mobilization Strategy can also be found on the city’s website .

The meeting can be viewed on Zoom at 6 p.m.

Healdsburg will host a Climate Mobilization Strategy Community Workshop Wednesday night to prioritize citywide strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

This will be the second of four meetings to gather community input ahead of the city’s August deadline to finalize the strategy’s framework. Currently, the city has identified 45 projects to reduce emissions, according to a presentation from the city’s previous Climate Mobilization Strategy Workshop.

This meeting is part of a series of planning meetings to help the city reach the Regional Climate Protection Authority’s countywide goal of carbon neutrality – removing as much carbon emissions as are produced – by 2030, according to the city’s website.

The RCPA was formed in 2009 to “coordinate countywide climate protection efforts” and is comprised of representatives from each of the county’s nine cities and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, according to the authority’s website.

In March 2018, the Healdsburg City Council adopted a resolution to reaffirm the city’s intent to reduce greenhouse gasses. In November that same year, the city approved a resolution to convert its electric accounts to 100% renewable electricity.

In Oct. 2019, the city declared a climate emergency, a month after RCPA declared an emergency.

Wednesday’s meeting will be held over Zoom in English from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be simultaneously translated to Spanish in person at the Healdsburg Community Center.

