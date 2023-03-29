Healdsburg to hold community meeting on labor Thursday night

This event is part of a series of learning events that are being held to inform the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion plan.|
JENNIFER SAWHNEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 28, 2023, 5:10PM

Healdsburg will host a free encuentro, or community meeting, Thursday night to address labor as part of a series of learning events that the city is using to create its diversity, equity and inclusion plan.

“Labor Days: Migrant and Service Community Experiences in Healdsburg” will be the fourth of five free conversations hosted by the city, along with Corazón Healdsburg and Acosta Latino Learning Partnership, to address identity and equity in Healdsburg.

Panelists will include Healdsburg resident and farmworker activist Zeke Guzmán of Latinos Unidos del Condado de Sonoma, Davin Cárdenas of North Bay Jobs with Justice, William Kamaka of Montage International and Black Oak Coffee Roasters' Manager and Chef Beryl Adler, according to the event website.

Thursday’s event will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave. Child care, light refreshments and translation services will be provided.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.

