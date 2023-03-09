Healdsburg to hold goal-setting session Friday

On Friday, Healdsburg leaders will hold an in-person goal-setting session to identify upcoming plans that will guide the city for fiscal year 2023-24, which begins July 1.

“This is a public meeting and the public is welcome. There will be windows for public comment at both the beginning and end of the day to accommodate people’s schedules as much as possible,” said City Manager Jeff Kay during Monday’s City Council meeting.

The city’s executive staff will also be part of the meeting, which will likely last throughout the day.

“No formal action will be taken, as this is a work session, but the direction that comes out of that will lead to putting together a formal document, which will be the council’s goals for the upcoming year,” Kay said.

He was hopeful the meeting would lead to an “ambitious and achievable work plan" for the upcoming fiscal year.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m. at 900 Chanticleer Way, Healdsburg.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.