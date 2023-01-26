Healdsburg to host free community event to highlight local Indigenous voices

Healdsburg, on Thursday, will host a free community event to highlight local Indigenous voices as part of a series of community learning events.

“Indigenous Voices of Healdsburg and in Lak'ech: Going Beyond Land Acknowledgments” will feature speakers Clint McKay, Alma Diaz and Dr. Brenda Flyswithhawks.

These community conversations, also called encuentros, are hosted by the city in conjunction with Corazón Healdsburg and Acosta Latino Learning Partnership or ALLP.

ALLP received a contract with the city to support its diversity, equity and inclusion plan through a three-phase strategy. Phase 1, which was implemented this past fall, focused on understanding and addressing barriers to community engagement. Information gathered in that phase was used to develop the encuentros for Phase 2.

Future Phase 2 events will address housing concerns, as well as the experiences of African Americans, migrants, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Healdsburg.

“It’s important for our city government to ensure that our programs and services meet the needs of all our residents, including people who haven’t historically been included in these conversations,” said Andrew Sturmfels, assistant city manager.

This and future events will have language interpretation, child care and light refreshments, Sturmfels said.

The series will be held through April at the Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave.

For more information on these events, please visit the event website here or contact Sturmfels at asturmfels@healdsburg.gov.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5346. On Twitter @sawhney_media.