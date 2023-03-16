As dawn breaks Friday, a mighty sea of green will have taken over Healdsburg Avenue for a beloved Healdsburg tradition: the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. That is, if light rain showers don’t dampen the experience.

On-and-off lingering showers are expected to begin before sunrise Friday with cloudy skies remaining throughout the day, said Eleanor Dhuyvetter, a Monterey-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Early Friday temperatures are expected to reach a low of 41 degrees, climbing to a high of 58 degrees later in the day, Dhuyvetter said. Friday’s sunrise will take place at 7:18 a.m., moments after the parade starts.

Healdsburg Police Chief Matt Jenkins encourages parade attendees to give themselves a few extra minutes in the morning to slow down as they drive to the parade, especially if visibility is reduced.

Now in its 27th year, the annual procession was first held in 1994 when it was organized by leadership from the former B&B Lounge. The city of Healdsburg took over the parade in 2019, according to a city staff report.

City organizers canceled the parade in 2020 and 2021, due to the pandemic. It returned in 2022, replete with a smiling crowd and extravagant outfits as the sound of bagpipes began the procession.

This year’s event will begin at 7 a.m. in front of W.C. Sanderson Ford, 453 Healdsburg Ave., then head south to the Healdsburg Plaza and then return to the starting point.

Festivities will continue at the Plaza from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with Celtic music, Irish step dancing and children’s activities.

For more information, visit the city of Healdsburg’s event page.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.