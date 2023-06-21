Healdsburg woman has taken care of dozens of guinea pigs since she was 6

“Wheek, wheek, wheek ...”

That’s both the sound of guinea pigs greeting their owners and offering a warning to strangers who approach their cage. Being greeted by guinea pig whistles is a memorable experience and the rotund short-limbed rodents are often gregarious.

For Healdsburg resident, Shonnie Brown, her lifelong love of guinea pigs started when she was a six-year-old in Mill Valley. She and her eight-year-old sister Sandi joined their parents, Charlie and June Berry, in an old gray Plymouth with running boards, and took a trip to Corte Madera to a friend’s pet shop where the girls each got an American Short-Haired Guinea Pig. The girls named one Harry, also known as Har, a tan-colored piggy, and Whitey, an albino guinea pig.

Their dad built the new members of the Brown family a cage from a wooden fruit crate, added a screen and an opened-top cardboard box inside to be their bedroom. For bedding, they used newspaper. With those first guinea pigs, the girls were told to go to the back of the nearby grocery store and take all the lettuce scraps they could find. Each time they visited the store, they came home with a tall paper bag of vegetable trimmings for the guinea pigs.

The Healsburg writer and therapist said her father’s kindness and gentle caring led to her love of all animals, particularly dogs and guinea pigs. And, while she had much to learn over the years about the care and feeding of the little animals, it’s been an adventure, repaid with affection and companionship. While a few of the rodents have been known to live up to eight years, most often they live for about five years.

Brown said she’s bought the pets at pet stores or she adopted from a shelter. She estimates she’s taken car of 30 to 40 guinea pigs over the years.

Lifelong love for guinea pigs

For Brown, now in her 70s, having guinea pigs has been an important part of her life. For the twenty years she was married and traveled with her husband. During that time she didn’t have guinea pigs, but resumed her piggy passion after her divorce, when her niece Kristin, brought her a handsome boar, Mr. Teddy Bear. Brown couldn’t just have one, so off she went to buy him a “wife,” named Bűter. They soon had five piglets.

And just like many other pet owners, she speaks to her animals in a higher pitched voice and in a very affectionate manner.

“People can be high-functioning adults and still be sappy and childlike about their animals,” Brown said. “I embrace that in myself.”

The Brown family spent their summers at Lake Tahoe, and the animals, including the guinea pigs, a dog chinchillas and rabbits, went along with them. Once a gas station attendant asked if they were a traveling circus.

The family’s next two guinea pigs were Squawk Box, also known as Squawkie, and Fe, short for Female. Their lack of knowledge about the small creatures led to an unfortunate event in Tahoe. By this time, Fe and Squawkie had four babies, including Brown’s favorite, Viv. While allowing the guinea pigs to roam free, there was an incident involving a neighbor’s dog and Viv was gone. Brown saw the whole thing and sobbed.

To ensure nothing like this happened again, her dad then made a sturdy pen that kept predators out.

Taking car of the little critters

The family had a lot of guinea pigs over the years and they found the creatures comforting and adorable. She even had two guinea pigs while attending college at UC Berkeley.

Now, Brown allows her guinea pigs run around her Healdsburg backyard for exercise, as long as they’re well supervised. Once, though, she “lost” one of them somewhere in the yard and after a frantic search, the lost piggy, Julio, was found swimming in a pond.

Currently, Brown has two female guinea pigs, Millie and Possum. Both are American Short-Haired. She also has a toy poodle named Rocky Roy.

Over the years, Brown’s learned a lot about guinea pig care, feeding needs and the dangers that lurk for the gentle creatures.

Besides keeping a close eye on the guinea pigs when they’re outside, one thing Brown is mindful of is lead poising. Lead poisoning can come from the guinea pigs chewing on wood found inside homes. Lead-based paints were banned for residential use in 1978 and homes built in the U.S. before that time are likely to have some lead-based paint. Humans and animals can also be effected by the paint when it peels and cracks which can cause the led paint to chip and turn into dust.

Must-know for new owners

Like humans, guinea pigs cannot produce their own vitamin C, so owners have to ensure they have access to those essential vitamins in their food. If vitamin C isn’t added to their food intake, the creatures will be more prone to rickets and osteoporosis. Fresh vegetables like kale, parsley, spinach, salad, peppers and broccoli florets should take care of those vitamin needs.