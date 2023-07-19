The next open house and public workshop will be held July 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Healdsburg Community Center’s multi-purpose room at 1557 Healdsburg Ave.

Healdsburg city leaders have taken another step closer to creating a citywide Climate Mobilization Strategy, reviewing a series of initiatives that may someday be implemented to combat the effects of greenhouse gas emissions.

City staff, during City Council’s June 20 meeting, presented council members with 22 measures that could potentiallyreduce greenhouse gas emissions in the city.

Of the 22 proposals, 13 provide direct reductions, while nine others offer supportive actions.

“I really appreciate all that’s gone into this. ... More importantly, we’ve gotten tangible things the city of Healdsburg can do,” said Council member Evelyn Mitchell following a lengthy discussion about the items.

Council also offered staff additional direction.

Members suggested feasibility studies to analyze the impact of gathering renewable and carbon-free electricity, as well as a transportation study to analyze the ridership of the city’s public transit.

Staff will return with a final draft of the strategic plan in September, when council is scheduled to conduct a final vote on the plan.

Healdsburg is the latest city in the county to draft or implemented some form of climate action plan, including Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol and Sonoma.

As of March 2021, all nine Sonoma County cities and the county declared climate emergencies. And, just last week, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared last month that the planet Earth’s temperature had warmed to the hottest it had been on record.

Healdsburg’s efforts are among many plans being considered at the local, regional and state levels to combat climate change.

California has a set a goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and aims to reduce those emissions by 40% of 1990 levels by 2030.

The state’s regional goals are more ambitious, seeking to reduce greenhouse gas levels by 80% below 1990s levels by 2030. They also aim to sequester the last 20% of emissions in that period.

Healdsburg’s highest emission sources are 55% on-road transportation, 20% natural gas consumption and 14% electricity, according to data presented at the meeting based on Healdsburg’s 2018 greenhouse gas emissions inventory.

Mayor Ariel Kelley has proposed the city consider implementing an on-demand bus shuttle to increase ridership, much like the one used in Napa, which transports riders to any bus stop in the city.

When discussing carbon sequestration – the process of removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere that’s then held in a liquid or solid form – council members supported planting more trees and wanted to find ways to work with the community on this topic.

“There’s a lot of intangibles here, but it’s also part of the culture shift that we protect and encourage the planting of trees,” said Council member Chris Herrod.

He also supported the creation of a full-time climate manager position who could internally hold the city accountable, keep up with possible grants and be “in the driver’s seat” as the community goes head-to-head with the changing climate.

“There’s got to be a strong admin presence and I would like to see that be a priority for us,” Herrod said.

Five people spoke in support of the city’s upcoming strategy, including members of Climate Action Healdsburg, a local advocacy nonprofit looking to combat and adapt to climate change in the community and through civic engagement, according to its website. In April, the group co-hosted the first-ever Climate Fest with the city of Healdsburg.

“The world I’m looking at is not here now in Healdsburg, it’s actually in the future for the children and the grandchildren and the people who aren’t in the room to advocate for a future,” said Healdsburg resident Brigette Mansell.

One resident opposed the city’s proposed ideas, concerned that "aggressive climate action“ would be low on the priority list for the average Healdsburg resident.

The measures presented to City Council were created using input from residents about their climate change priorities.

The city has held a series of public events since it began to form the strategy in December, including a series of citywide surveys in both English and Spanish, workshops, small group meetings and city staff interviews.

The city will continue to seek community feedback on the proposed measures ahead of the forthcoming Climate Action Plan.

The next community open house and workshop will be held July 26 at 6 p.m. at the Healdsburg Community Center. They will provide interpretation services, childcare and light snacks.

