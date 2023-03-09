Healdsburg’s community conversation to address housing equity

Healdsburg will host its next free community conversation, or Encuentro, on Thursday night to address housing equity as part of a learning series to help the city develop its diversity, equity and inclusion plan.

“Living Together: Housing and Planning for a Better Healdsburg” will include a panel with Stephen Sotomayor, Healdsburg housing director, Efren Carillo, vice president of residential development for Burbank Housing, Deb Kravitz, chair of the city’s Housing Element Work Group and Margaret Dematteo, housing policy attorney with Legal Aid.

The event will be moderated by Deyanira Nevarez-Martínez, a professor at the Department of Urban and Regional Planning in the School of Planning, Design and Construction at Michigan State University.

This event is the third among five meetings designed to address DEI topics important to Healdsburg’s populace that were identified last fall. Other topics addressed in the Encuentro meetings are centered on racial and cultural identity and economy.

The program will begin with an intro then a question and answer portion led by Nevarez-Martínez.

Attendees, who will be seated at tables around the room, will be given guiding questions to consider among themselves and for the panel to address, said Curtis Acosta, founder and CEO of Acosta Latino Learning Partnerships, which has been facilitating the Encuentros alongside Healdsburg and Corazón Healdsburg.

“We want to get as many ideas flowing as possible,” Acosta said.

Acosta added that the topic of housing has “dominated” the conversation in earlier Encuentros and his team will be gathering as much data as possible from the event to inform the recommendations they provide to Healdsburg City Council.

Thursday’s meeting will include translation, child care and light refreshments. It will take place 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave.

