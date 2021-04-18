Healdsburg’s Del Tiedeman, WWII pilot and grateful man, dies at 100

Even among revered members of the North Bay’s vastly diminished corps of World War II combat veterans, Del Tiedeman of Healdsburg stood out with his simple elegance and his kind nature and palpable gratitude for life to his many young comrades in uniform who sacrificed all.

Tiedeman died Thursday, about three weeks after he fractured a shoulder in a fall. The long-retired propane industry executive turned 100 last June and beamed all through a birthday salute in Healdsburg that boasted a full-blown, pandemic-era parade and a flyover by a restored WWII-era aircraft.

“He was a patriot. He was a humble and gracious and honorable man,” said friend Tony Fisher, who met Tiedeman while helping to run the Healdsburg Senior Living care facility, where the war veteran lived the past few years and where he died.

Fisher, who left Sonoma County earlier this year and lives now in Alaska, said he normally would not feel so sad to lose someone who’d lived such a good, full life and died just short of 101. But not so with Tiedeman.

“We need more people like him in the world,” Fisher said.

Ardell Clifford Tiedeman was born June 24, 1920, and grew up on a farm in Verona, North Dakota. He entered military training in ROTC at North Dakota State University and in 1942, the same year he married college sweetheart Jean Gustafson, was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army Air Corps.

Soon, the officer fulfilled a dream to learn to fly. He honed his skills in a Douglas C-47 Skytrain, a twin-engine workhorse known affectionately as the Gooney Bird or Dakota, or Dak.

A military version of the DC-3, a globally praised early civilian airliner, the C-47 was essential to World War II military operations that included the D-Day invasion of Nazi-occupied France. Tiedeman was just short of 24 and in the pilot’s seat on June 6, 1944, when his C-47 took its place among the waves of such planes that would drop paratroopers and gliders near the beaches of Normandy.

Tears would come to Tiedeman many decades later as he revisited the valor of the young men who stepped from his plane to great uncertainty and peril, and many to their deaths.

“I had a complete thankfulness to those kids. A lot were 18, 19 years old,” he said in a 2019 interview with The Press Democrat.

“This is what they trained for, and they were anxious to get on the way. None of them cried and said, ‘I can’t go. I can’t go.’

“They were all well-trained, and they were patriotic. And they were gentlemen.”

Tiedeman called his plane “Patty Jean,” for his and his wife’s first-born child.

Patty Jean’s father did not relish speaking about combat, but if asked he would recount experiences from the many missions he flew during the blood-bathed Allied liberation of Europe.

During the Battle of the Bulge, he commanded a high-risk mission by five C-47s to airlift to England more than 100 wounded soldiers. The loaded planes hadn’t been in the air long when his crew chief told him, “We have a problem. We have a GI who’s screaming to beat the band.”

Tiedeman was told the soldier was in great pain from wounds to his legs, and his howling was maddening to the other injured GIs. Tiedeman called out to a medic to do something to ease the pain from the soldier’s legs.

At this point in the story, Tiedeman choked back tears. He recounted the medic telling him: “Captain, he doesn’t have any legs.”

Tiedeman said all five C-47s landed safely and the casualties were loaded into ambulances and trucks. The next morning, he recalled, a telephone call came in for him at the airport. A British officer told him all of the men had arrived at a hospital and all were still alive.

Then the officer asked Tiedeman, “Did you know you had a wounded German?” The pilot was pleased to have helped save a young, wounded soldier who happened to have been on the other side.

After the war, Tiedeman and his family settled in Minnesota because his wife’s folks lived there. Tiedeman began a career in banking, but didn’t take to it. He learned of an opportunity to go to work in the propane business in Sacramento.

The Tiedemans moved to California, and the vet hired on at Cal Gas. He rose in time to president of the firm. When it was purchased by Dillingham, then a large construction and engineering company based in Hawaii, the Tiedemans moved to Oahu.

Late in his career, Del Tiedeman transferred to the Bay Area and he and Jean lived in Tiburon. He retired at 63 in 1983. For years, he and Jean split their time among North Lake Tahoe, Rancho Murietta, between Sacramento and the Sierra Nevada foothills, and Palm Desert.