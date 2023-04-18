The city of Healdsburg and Climate Action Healdsburg will host the first-ever Climate Fest in the Healdsburg Plaza on Saturday in honor of Earth Day, with about 50 organizations expected to attend.

This family-friendly event will also feature a bike rodeo with a kids’ helmet giveaway, an electric car show, crafts for children and other activities.

“We wanted to make the point that this can be not just empowering and helping future generations but it also can be a positive experience meeting each other and talking about ways to work as a community to address the climate crisis,“ said Ty Benoit, volunteer with Climate Action Healdsburg.

Free English- and Spanish-language translation will be provided throughout the event with presentations held in both languages, Benoit said.

Climate Action Healdsburg is a community groupcomprised of members of other local organizations such as, Healdsburg 2040, American Association of University Women and Healdsburg Noon Rotary.

It members hope to convince residents and city leaders to “reduce greenhouse gas emissions, adapt to a changing climate, improve water security, increase sustainability, reduce wildfire exposure” and equitably improve quality of life for residents, according to the group’s website.

Saturday’s event will be hosted by Climate Action Healdsburg in conjunction with the city of Healdsburg, which is currently developing its Climate Mobilization Strategy through a series of community workshops, surveys and data collection to identify key, community-driven projects to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.

It will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Healdsburg Plaza. Biking is encouraged; bike parking and a bike mechanic will be on site.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.