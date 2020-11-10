Health insurance gains at stake in California as Obamacare case begins at Supreme Court

More information is available online through the state at hbex.coveredca.com

Information can also be obtained by calling the county’s economic assistance and benefits line at 877-699-6868.

Sonoma County residents can get assistance at county-sponsored economic assistance offices at local clinics, including the Redwood Community Health Clinics.

Open enrollment began Monday for California’s health insurance marketplace created under the 2010 Affordable Care Act, a critical option for Sonoma County residents who don’t otherwise have health coverage, but one that is in legal jeopardy amid a new case this week before the U.S. Supreme Court.

With its conservative majority cemented by newly seated Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the high court will hear arguments Tuesday over the constitutionality of a provision within the law known commonly as Obamacare. Health care coverage for more than 20 million people hangs in the balance.

Nearly 56,000 residents of Sonoma County — about 1 in 9 people — have gained health insurance because of Obamacare protections for those with preexisting conditions, or through related expansions to Medi-Cal and the launch of Covered California, the state insurance marketplace set up under the Affordable Care Act.

While it remains the law of the land, local health leaders are urging people to sign up through Covered California. Enrollment began Monday and continues through Jan. 31.

“For families it’s an unsettling time for a lot of reasons,” Pedro Toledo, chief administrative officer of the Petaluma Health Center said. “A pandemic. A divided government. A divided country. But I do see a lot of our patients expressing relief and hope that things will get better.”

The portion of uninsured patients served at the Petaluma Health Centers clinics dropped from 25% to 10% after the Affordable Care Act passed, according to Toledo. About 13,000 of the center’s 42,000 patients have health coverage through Covered California.

In 2017, however, President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress sought to weaken the law and one of the prime foundations of its marketplace by targeting of the individual mandate, which requires most Americans to obtain health insurance or pay a penalty. Congress set that penalty to $0.

Now the law is back for a third time before the Supreme Court in a case brought by Texas and other GOP-led states that are again challenging the individual mandate, which was previously found lawful.

Were the court to toss out the law and upend the insurance market it established, the fallout would reverberate for patients and providers, Toledo said.

“The impact to the health center is we would have a lot more uninsured, and we’re already seeing many uninsured,” Toledo said.

Countywide, of the 56,000 people who gained health coverage under the law, about 60% get it through the state’s expansion of Medi-Cal to adults without children. The remainder purchase private health insurance through Covered California.

The state exchange was created to negotiate premiums with health providers and sell those health plans to people who don’t get insurance through their jobs or otherwise.

About 1.5 million Californians are insured through Covered California. An additional 6.1 million state residents with preexisting conditions are protected by the law and 3.5 million individuals receive coverage due to the federally supported Medi-Cal expansion, officials said.

“These are jaw dropping numbers, these are extraordinary times,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a press conference Monday, adding that Tuesday’s hearing before the Supreme Court carried significance “to each and every one of you.”

When the coronavirus pandemic led the state to issue shutdown orders in March requiring many businesses to close or limit operations, Covered California created a special enrollment exception for people impacted by job loss, reduced hours or other factors.

About 289,000 people signed up for coverage between March 20 and Aug. 31 — more than double the enrollment during that same time frame last year, according to a Covered California spokesperson.

Amid the sustained attempts by Republicans in Washington, D.C. to unwind the law, Democrats in power in California have sought to stabilize it. They added state penalties for not complying with the individual mandate, which is designed to boost enrollment numbers and reduce pooled costs.

The state’s penalty for not having health insurance in 2021 is $750 per adult to $2,250 for a family of four.

For those reliant on the state marketplace but struggling to afford its plans, tax credits and economic assistance are available to applicants whose income falls between 138% to 600% of the federal poverty line, according to according to Ganell Aman with the economic assistance division of the Sonoma County Human Services Department. That’s between $17,616 and $76,572 for an individual and between $36,156 and $157,332 for a family of four, she said.

California officials Monday announced a campaign to boost enrollment in Covered California by sending face masks — a primary weapon against the spread of COVID-19 — to the 1.5 million people currently enrolled and others who enlist.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is leading a group of 20 states and the District of Columbia, with support from the House of Representatives, in the defense of Obamacare. The challenge comes from 18 Republican-led states and the Trump administration.

Though seen by legal experts as a weaker than previous challenges, the new case comes before a far more conservative court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Trump’s nominee to fill her seat, Justice Barrett, was sworn in just two weeks ago after her swift and controversial approval by the Republican-led Senate.

The central questions before the court include whether changes made by Congress three years ago nullifying financial penalties in the individual mandate rendered that provision unconstitutional; and if so, whether that provision can be stripped out of Obamacare or if the entirety of the law must fall.

Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California, a statewide consumer advocacy coalition, said he believed the law’s detractors must persuade justices to cross a significant legal hurdle to throw it out. But if they succeed, Californians “have the most to lose.”

“There are millions of Californians with preexisting conditions, millions with new coverage with Medi-Cal and subsidies,” Wright said. “All of that is at risk.”

This story contains reporting from the Washington Post. You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.